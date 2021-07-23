Manchester United are gearing up to sell a major star after he told the club that he wants out, while Newcastle eye a deal with Tottenham – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

POGBA WANTS MAN UTD EXIT

Paul Pogba is looking for a new club after rejecting the offer of a new Manchester United contract, according to a report.

The 28-year-old looked more likely than ever to commit his future to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at the back end of last season. He had just come off the back of arguably his best form, aided by United’s progression elsewhere. Indeed, they reached the Europa League final and Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho have added to an exciting spine.

Uncertainty still surrounded Pogba’s future, with only one year left on his contract. In fact, he reportedly stalled on a decision to assess the interest from elsewhere, something United were fearful of.

Now, the Daily Mirror claims that the club’s fear has been realised. Pogba has rejected a £50million contract offer worth £350,000 per week.

That would have been an advance on his current £250,000 per week salary.

However, Pogba and his agent, Mino Raiola, have ‘snubbed’ the offer as the player seeks a new challenge. That will likely come in his home country, with Paris Saint-Germain vying for his signature.

The French giants are willing to pay £45million for Pogba, but United are holding out for £50million.

Should Pogba move to PSG, he would complete a fearsome midfield already containing Marco Verratti and Georginio Wijnaldum.

For United, though, Solskjaer supposedly plans to fit Pogba into a new-look formation after his starring role last term.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Newcastle have firmed up interest in Tottenham centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers after Brentford won the race for Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer. (90min)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is set for a move to Manchester City. Not only will he move for a British record transfer fee, but he will become the Premier League’s highest-paid player. (The Sun)

As such, City are willing to sacrifice Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva or Raheem Sterling to fund the deal. (FourFourTwo)

Meanwhile, Emile Smith Rowe’s new Arsenal contract has boosted Newcastle’s chances of signing Joe Willock permanently. (Sky Sports)

The Gunners are nevertheless close to shifting Granit Xhaka, who is closing in on a move to Roma. (Daily Mail)

ASTON VILLA EYE ATTACKING TRANSFERS

Aston Villa could make an offer for River Plate forward Julian Alvarez. (TNT Sports)

Villa have also moved into pole position to land Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey following Arsenal concerns over his attitude. (Football Insider)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is considering keeping Facundo Pellistri at the club. That is despite him confirming the youngster would go on loan again. (AS)

But United are struggling to agree a deal with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane, with the clubs far apart in their valuations of the centre-back. (Daily Mirror)

CHELSEA EYE EX-MAN UTD MAN

Chelsea have shown interest in former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero. (The Telegraph)

The Blues have opened talks over a new contract for youngster Dijon Sterling following his impressive recovery from a life-threatening injury. (Football London)

But his fellow Chelsea starlet Dynel Simeu is closing in on a move to Southampton. (The Telegraph)

TOTTENHAM STAR WANTED

Tottenham are closing in on signing Atalanta centre-back Christian Romero. (Fabrizio Romano)

However, the Serie A side are keen on including Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez in the deal. (Sportitalia)

Liverpool lead the race for talented Newcastle youngster Bobby Clark, 16. (Daily Mail)

Former Arsenal defender David Luiz is set to link up with Mario Balotelli at Turkish side Demispor. (Daily Mirror)