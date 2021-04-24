Manchester United are considering an approach to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, a young Aston Villa star is attracting interest from the Red Devils and Man City, while Saturday’s transfer gossip has an update on Liverpool’s interest in Yves Bissouma.

RONALDO DESPERATE TO RETURN TO MAN UTD

Cristiano Ronaldo is making it his aim to leave Juventus this summer and finish his career at Manchester United, claims a report.

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Champions League at Old Trafford before joining Real Madrid. He went on to enjoy huge success there, winning four Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles.

He has since added two Serie A titles to his haul at Juventus, though his time in Turin looks to be over. The currently sit fourth in the table this season and face a battle to secure a Champions League return.

And Gazzetta dello Sport, via the Daily Mirror, claims that Ronaldo wants to look for a club who can bring him trophies at the end of his career after an underwhelming season in Turin.

They state that Ronaldo has told his agent Jorge Mendes to ‘test the waters’ to see if there is interest from United.

He’s described as a ‘prisoner of a rich contract’ at Juventus with the chances of him making a move back to Old Trafford ‘not very high’. However, they claim that so desperate is he to return to United, he will make a massive wages sacrifice to secure the move.

They state he will write off his current €31m wages and accept something closer to €20m a year. That lower figure still amounts to around £300,000 a week though before tax.

As such il Gazzetta admit the suggestion looks doomed to failure. However, the Italian paper claims discussions could take place to see if they can find some middle ground.

BISSOUMA HANDED ADVICE ON LIVERPOOL

Brighton manager Graham Potter says Yves Bissouma should not be “scared” of interest from other clubs, including Liverpool. (Daily Express)

Jack Grealish will feature in a Euro 2020 TV advert – hinting he will be named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad. (The Sun)

Liverpool are reportedly poised to sign RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate after agreeing personal terms. (The Sun)

Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, 17, is being tracked by Manchester United and Manchester City. (The Guardian)

Arsene Wenger has warned that Europe dreams of destroying the Premier League. He’s also revealed his shock at how the English clubs, including Arsenal, were drawn into the disastrous Super League plan. (Daily Telegraph)

JACK GREALISH INJURY UPDATE

Aston Villa fear Jack Grealish could miss another three Premier League matches but insist he’ll be fit for England this summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Steve Bruce has confirmed that Newcastle United are trying to sign Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock following a successful loan. (Daily Telegraph)

The head of the FA has warned England’s breakaway rebels that “nothing is off the table” as he spearheads a clampdown on greedy club owners. (Daily Telegraph)

Leaked Super League documents have revealed Barcelona and Real Madrid were set to receive £52m more than the other founding clubs. (Daily Mirror)

Ruben Dias says the end of Manchester City’s Quadruple dream has made them even more determined to land the Treble. (Daily Mirror)

David Moyes wants to see a major reform of football with Rangers and Celtic invited into a new British Premier League. (Daily Mail)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester United face another goalkeeper problem with third-choice Lee Grant upset after claiming the club have reneged on the offer of a new contract. (Daily Mail)

Jorginho has accused Frank Lampard of ‘skipping steps’ in a scathing assessment of his Chelsea reign. (Daily Mail)

Lyon, Marseille and RB Leipzig were approached about joining the ESL following snubs from PSG, Bayern and Dortmund. (Daily Mail)

Steve McClaren is expected to leave his role as technical director at Derby if Erik Alonso’s takeover is ratified. (Daily Mail)

Reading face being charged for breaching the EFL’s spending rules if they are not promoted to the Premier League this season. (Daily Mail)