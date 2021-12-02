Paper Talk: Rangnick to land £8.5m bonus if he convinces Haaland to sign

Ralf Rangnick will pocket a cool £8.5million if he can convince Erling Haaland to join Manchester United, while Tottenham are chasing five young talents from around Europe to bolster Antonio Conte’s squad – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

RANGNICK HANDED HAALAND INCENTIVE

New Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick will receive an £8.5million bonus if he can help the club sign Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker has been on the Red Devils’ radar for the past 12 months, after they were gazumped by Borussia Dortmund in January 2020.

Haaland has scored a remarkable 71 goals in 70 games since arriving at Dortmund. That form has also led to interest from the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

In Rangnick, however, United’s hierarchy feel they have acquired a key ingredient to attracting the 21-year-old, as reported in Bild.

The German has a relationship with Haaland’s representatives, father Alf-Inge and agent Mino Raiola.

Manchester United and Liverpool receive major boost in Denis Zakaria pursuit Both Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria, with more new son Florian Neuhaus and Sergio Gomez.

Rangnick worked for Red Bull during the forward’s time at RB Salzburg. He also sat down with Alf-Inge and Raiola for numerous talks as he tried to convince them to make the move to RB Leipzig.

The report claims that during those talks Rangnick left an impression regarding his football philosophy and vision. There was also the feeling that there was a good ‘chemistry’ struck with the 63-year-old.

Rangnick key to Haaland deal

And now the report states that if Rangnick can convince Haaland to sign then he will be generously rewarded.

It’s claimed United will pay him an eyewatering £8.5m bonus. That is in addition to the £64m plus bonuses that they will have to shell out to Dortmund.

Rangnick is reportedly earning an £8m annual salary at Old Trafford, having more than doubled his Lokomotiv Moscow salary.

According to the Star, the former RB Leipzig boss made a huge jump from his £3.8m-a-year contract in Russia.

The £8m figure also makes him better paid than previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian pocketed £7.5m-a-year at United before his departure.

Ralf Rangnick’s 18 games in charge against Klopp, Tuchel and the wildly contrasting statistics

CONTE WANTS QUINTET AT TOTTENHAM

Tottenham are eyeing five young talents from across Europe to bolster Antonio Conte’s squad. The list includes Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella and Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. (The Sun)

Jesse Lingard’s potential move to West Ham in January has moved one step nearer. It comes with David Moyes admitting he needs to strengthen his attacking options. (The Sun)

Barcelona are reportedly ready to swoop for Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta. (The Sun)

Brighton manager Graham Potter is a surprise potential candidate to replace Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United boss. (Daily Star)

England Under-21s striker Eddie Nketiah, 22, has turned down a new contract offer from Arsenal. (Sky Sports)

Ralf Rangnick started his reign as Manchester United interim manager on Wednesday by assessing the facilities of Old Trafford but has not yet spoken to his stand-in Michael Carrick. (Daily Telegraph)

NEWCASTLE TESTING WATERS FOR ITALY STAR

Relegation favourites Newcastle are reportedly ‘testing the ground’ for a move for Italy star Lorenzo Insigne. (Daily Express)

Manchester City are sensationally willing to allow Ferran Torres to leave and join Barcelona in January. (Daily Express)

Neil Lennon claims that Brendan Rodgers is an elite manager, amid rumours linking the Leicester City boss to Manchester United at the end of the season. (Daily Express)

The Manchester United board have faith in Ralf Rangnick to turn their season around. To that end they ready to hand the German coach up to £100m in January to strengthen his squad. (Daily Mirror)

Prospective buyers of Derby County believe that unless HMRC agrees to quarter the £29n it is owed – a deal that would risk setting a dangerous legal precedent – then the club is in serious danger of being liquidated. (Daily Mail)

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Aston Villa are making plans to strengthen in the January transfer window. However, Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is not thought to be on their radar at this stage. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 21, is edging closer to a move to Barcelona. (Manchester Evening News)

Rangers are set to lose highly-rated youngster Leon King to Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa amid interest from other Premier League clubs. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers star Alex Rae reckons £10m is not enough for Nathan Patterson to leave Ibrox amid interest from Everton. (Scottish Sun)

In-demand Ryan Kent insists he is concentrating on life at Rangers despite being tipped for a move to Aston Villa. (Daily Record)