A key Liverpool deal is set to drag on after a twist to a star’s transfer fee, while Leeds have had several bids for a Celtic man rejected – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

SHAQIRI WAITING FOR LIVERPOOL EXIT

Liverpool are waiting for transfer suitors Lyon to return with an acceptable offer for Xherdan Shaqiri before selling him, according to a report.

The Reds’ summer window has seen more focus on outgoings and player retention instead of new signings. Indeed, defender Ibrahima Konate is Jurgen Klopp’s only arrival, but he has sold four players including Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson. However, more players could yet leave Anfield.

Switzerland attacker Shaqiri is one of those. He revealed last month that he has told the Liverpool board of his wish to find a new challenge.

Furthermore, Lyon have emerged as the most interested party so far. Earlier reports claimed that the French club had offered €6million (£5million), but the Reds were holding out for €8million (£7million).

According to the latest from the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool in fact want a bid closer to their £12million valuation for Shaqiri.

What’s more, he has ‘other potential suitors’ – perhaps including previously-linked Lazio.

As such, the tale of his future will drag on throughout the rest of this summer’s transfer window.

Shaqiri has enjoyed standout moments for Liverpool, including his assist for Georginio Wijnaldum in the Champions League semi-final win over Barcelona.

However, he has largely played a bit-part role for Klopp and now wants a new challenge.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Leeds have had a number of bids rejected by Celtic for youngster Matthew Anderson this summer. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Manchester City are willing to submit a £150million bid for Harry Kane. That may not be enough on its own to sign the Tottenham striker, but could unlock negotiations. (The Independent)

Meanwhile, Wolves are bracing themselves for a Spurs raid on Adama Traore if Kane leaves. (Daily Mail)

City are in talks with defender Ruben Dias about a lucrative new deal, following his outstanding impact so far. (The Sun)

Newcastle are willing to sell midfielder Sean Longstaff for £10million. What’s more, Everton and Southampton have registered transfer interest. (Daily Mail)

BALE BACK IN MADRID FAVOUR

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is feeling the love from the club once again after Carlo Ancelotti replaced Zinedine Zidane in the dugout. (Marca)

Watford have rejected a £5million bid from Crystal Palace for midfielder Will Hughes. (The Sun)

Meanwhile, the Hornets are close to sealing the signing of midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce. (The Athletic)

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has another loan suitor in Basel. However, his desire to play Premier League football makes Palace the only concrete option now. (Fabrizio Romano)

Rangers could reignite their interest in Huddersfield’s Juninho Bacuna. (The Sun)

MAN UTD CONSIDER MIDFIELDER TRANSFER

Manchester United are considering a move for another midfielder. However, they will need to sell players before bringing in a target. (Manchester Evening News)

Bayern Munich pair Corentin Tolisso and Leon Goretzka, who will become free agents next summer unless they sign new contracts, are on the Red Devils’ radar. (Fichajes)

Former Premier League striker Demba Ba has left new club Lugano after playing only 48 minutes. (talkSPORT)

Joe Willock is hoping to break Alan Shearer’s Newcastle record of goals in successive games for the club in Saturday’s clash with Aston Villa. (Daily Mirror)