Ole Gunnar Solskjaer personally blocks a Man Utd transfer, while Chelsea close in on an £18million sale for an academy talent – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

DALOT, MAN UTD TRANSFER BLOCKED

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stepped in to block Diogo Dalot’s transfer exit from Old Trafford, according to a report.

United have enjoyed a strong summer window on the arrivals front. Jadon Sancho has signed up front, while Cristiano Ronaldo adds a proven Premier League threat. Further back, former Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane moves to Manchester with four Champions League winners’ medals.

As such, the focus has turned to departures. Jesse Lingard could yet move to West Ham, while Daniel James – whose future took a damaging twist with Ronaldo’s signing – is close to joining Leeds.

But right-back Dalot is another player whose exit has been mooted in recent days. Borussia Dortmund have had the strongest ties to the Portuguese.

The Sun reports that Dalot was close to moving to the Bundesliga giants on a loan deal with an option to sign permanently next summer.

But the newspaper says that Solskjaer, spotting a major concern, has personally informed the player that he will be staying in Manchester.

That is because of a lack of cover if he does depart. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the only senior, recognised right-back. Meanwhile, Brandon Williams, who can play on either flank, has moved to Norwich on loan.

As such, Solskjaer has told the defender that he will be needed throughout the season.

United had been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid’s England right-back Kieran Trippier, but that deal now looks highly unlikely.

Dalot spent last season on loan at AC Milan, making 34 appearances in all competitions.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Chelsea are ready to let academy prospect Tino Anjorin leave for Lokomotiv Moscow on loan with an option to buy for £17million. The Blues will also have a £34million buy-back clause. (Goal)

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi has agreed personal terms on a transfer to Borussia Dortmund. However, his exit rests on whether the Blues can sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid. (Sky Germany)

But Chelsea are unhappy at Atletico’s demand of a £34million purchase clause at the end of a loan deal. (Goal)

Meanwhile, Leicester have shown interest in Hudson-Odoi. (Football London)

Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. Instead, they will sign Manchester United-linked Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. (ESPN)

TOTTENHAM, EMERSON ROYAL TRANSFER

Tottenham have agreed a deal for Barcelona full-back Emerson Royal. (The Guardian)

However, Spurs will have to shift either Serge Aurier or Matt Doherty to free up room for the Brazilian. (The Telegraph)

Elsewhere, Spurs have so far struggled to move club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele, who appears to have no role under Nuno Espirito Santo. (The Athletic)

West Ham still have hope of a transfer deadline day deal for United midfielder Jesse Lingard. (Football Insider)

Wolves are in talks to sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches on loan, despite his ongoing knee injury. (Sky Sports)

NEW WOLVES TRANSFER TARGET

But a move to Molineux is off the cards for Sanches’ team-mate, defender Sven Botman. As such, Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo has entered Wolves’ radar. (Fabrizio Romano)

Meanwhile, Lille full-back Zeki Celik has a proposal from Atletico Madrid, amid interest from Arsenal. (Football London)

Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Rene Maric has rubbished rumours of Aston Villa interest in Axel Witsel. (Football Italia)

Rangers have knocked back a second Everton bid worth £8million for right-back Nathan Patterson. (Daily Mail)

But the Toffees are trying to finalise a deal for striker Salomon Rondon, who has a strong relationship with Rafael Benitez. (The Times)