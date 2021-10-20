Manchester United players’ stance on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s potential sack emerges, while Newcastle dwindle their manager search down to three names – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

MAN UTD PLAYERS’ SOLSKJAER SACK THEORY

Some of Manchester United’s players believe that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could leave if he does not guide the club to two wins from their next two fixtures, according to a report.

The Norwegian is under mounting pressure following the Red Devils’ latest rocky patch of form.

United have won only two of their last seven games and have not tasted victory in the Premier League since mid-September.

However, the fixture list only gets tougher from here. United face Atalanta on Wednesday in the Champions League, where they currently sit third in Group F.

From there, they play Liverpool on Sunday and face Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea before December.

According to The Sun, though, there is a belief inside the United dressing room that Solskjaer may not last longer than Sunday’s clash with Jurgen Klopp’s team.

A source told the newspaper: “Some of the players think Solskjaer has two games and that if United don’t win these two games, he could leave.

“They’re such important matches for the club in the Champions League and Premier League. It is a bad situation at the moment. It’s hard to see a big future for Solskjaer if United don’t win these games.”

Solskjaer deflected criticism of his tenure on Tuesday, insisting instead that he has overseen progress.

However, earlier reports talked of ‘flat’ squad morale. The manager reportedly kept his players in the dressing room for 45 minutes at Leicester following Saturday’s 4-2 defeat, as he read them the riot act before attending to his media duties.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Eddie Howe, Paulo Fonseca and Lucien Favre are Newcastle’s top three managerial candidates, following initial talks with all three coaches. (90min)

But Newcastle have yet to speak to current boss Steve Bruce in the wake of the 3-1 defeat to Tottenham. (Daily Star)

Tottenham have made a new attacking signing a transfer priority for the January transfer window. (Football London)

Chelsea are ready to hand Mason Mount a new contract. Indeed, they want to make the England international one of the best-paid players at the club. (Goal)

However, Mount may have to wait until the Blues secure the future of defender Antonio Rudiger, among others. (Daily Express)

RODGERS BACKS LEICESTER’S TIELEMANS

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has reiterated his faith in midfielder Youri Tielemans. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona have put the Belgian on their transfer radar, but they will find it almost impossible to sign him at this moment in time. (Leicestershire Live)

Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier has opened the door to a Premier League return, following reported summer interest from Man Utd. (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa will let Anwar El Ghazi leave for £18million and Roma have subsequently registered interest. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Villa want to beat AC Milan to River Plate attacker Julian Alvarez. (Calciomercato)

CALVERT-LEWIN, EVERTON INJURY BLOW

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury. (The Times)

Ian Rush reckons an English team will lift the Champions League trophy in May, but has warned of the threat posed by 2020 winners Bayern Munich. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid have reignited transfer interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, amid links with Man Utd and Chelsea. (Daily Mail)

Man Utd boss Solskjaer has admitted that he is weighing up a decision whether to send Amad Diallo out on loan in January. (Manchester Evening News)