Manchester United are plotting a huge late raid to beat their rivals to a huge signing, West Ham are in talks with a Croatia star, while Wednesday’s transfer gossip claims Chelsea have a free run to sign a LaLiga midfielder.

RONALDO BACK ON AGENDA FOR MAN UTD

Manchester United are planning a late transfer window raid to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a report.

The footballing megastar has been strongly linked with a move away from Juventus this summer. Indeed, the Serie A side are reportedly content with letting Ronaldo leave for a relative bargain fee of £25m this summer.

And with just a year left on his deal, Ronaldo has been linked with PSG, Tottenham and Manchester City.

Indeed, City appear the early favourites to land the Portugal sensation, given their need for a new striker.

As such, Ronaldo has reportedly spoken with three Manchester City players about a possible move to the Etihad. As per L’Equipe, Ronaldo has held talks with compatriots Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and full-back Joao Cancelo.

And it’s even claimed that Silva or even Aymeric Laporte could be used in a swap deal.

However, the Daily Express suggests that while City are favourites, United are planning a late bid to hijack the deal. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains in close contact with Ronaldo, United still remain a strong option for the 36-year-old.

Furthermore, The Athletic stated in May that Solskjaer remains open to the idea of bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

And there seems a growing feeling he can provide the X-factor United need to fight for the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo in possible Juve exit Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for a return to the Premier League after Juventus and the Portuguese forward are reportedly in talks to sever his contract to help the Italian side's finances.

Ronaldo opposed to Man City move

Asked about signing for Manchester City in 2013, Ronaldo said: “To play for City not United? I’m not going to do that.

“Why? Because my heart’s in Manchester United, that’s why.

“I can say it would be very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very difficult to play at Manchester City.

“Very difficult because of Manchester United.”

CHELSEA GIVEN FREE ROUTE TO SAUL NIGUEZ

Manchester United are distancing themselves from a move for Saul Niguez, leaving Chelsea with a free run. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are undeterred in their pursuit of Harry Kane and will press to sign the England captain over the coming days. (Daily Mail)

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere is accusing Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi of lying about being injured during Sunday’s crowd trouble. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid are pondering their next move, having seen an opening offer for Kylian Mbappe fall short at PSG. (Daily Mail)

Celtic’s hopes of signing Georgios Giakoumakis have suffered a blow with the player favouring a move to 2. Bundesliga side Werder Bremen. (Daily Record)

WEST HAM TALKS FOR CSKA MOSCOW STAR

West Ham are talking with CSKA Moscow forward Nikola Vlasic as they seek an alternative to Jesse Lingard. (Daily Mail)

Donny van de Beek’s agents are rejecting the chance to move their client on loan, in the belief he can become a Manchester United regular this season. (The Times)

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mason Greenwood will earn selection in the England squad for the first World Cup qualifiers next month, having missed Euro 2020. (The Times)

Chelsea and Tottenham are battling to sign Porto’s £30m-rated Colombia international striker Luis Diaz. (The Sun)

Harry Kane is reportedly still pushing Tottenham to sell him, while he feels badly treated by the club. (The Sun)

Mikel Arteta is demanding Arsenal’s senior stars step up to end the club’s crisis because he feels Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Sak must be allowed to avoid any mounting pressure. (The Sun)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

West Ham are closing in on £25m Kurt Zouma – and hope to have him signed to face Crystal Palace this weekend. (The Sun)

Everton striker Richarlison is emerging as a possible late transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain. (Daily Star)

Edu’s position as Arsenal’s technical director is coming under severe pressure with Marc Overmars strong;y favoured to replace him. (Daily Express)

Arsenal are looking to offload another six players before next week’s deadline and use the funds to sign Kieran Trippier. (Daily Express)

West Ham are looking to take some of the load off Michail Antonio and want to bring in Montpellier’s Gaetan Laborde. (Daily Express)

Watford are in talks with Hitchin Town’s teenage defender Samuel Okoye, after impressing while on trial during pre-season. (Daily Express)