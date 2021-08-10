Paper Talk: Solskjaer power play reverses Man Utd transfer decision

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reversed course on a potential Man Utd signing after loving what he saw in pre-season, while Liverpool have turned their gaze to a thrilling young forward who lit up Euro 2020 – all in Tuesday’s transfer gossip.

SOLSKJAER ENDS MAN UTD TRANSFER HOPES

The chances of Man Utd signing England full-back Kieran Trippier this summer have disintegrated after Solskjaer deemed the 30-year-old was no longer needed.

After another superb showing on the international stage at Euro 2020, Trippier emerged on the Red Devils’ radar.

Atletico Madrid were believed to be open to a sale if their £30m valuation was met. Aaron Wan-Bissaka currently occupies the starting role, though the ex-Palace full-back is limited going forward.

Trippier would have offered a new dimension from an attacking standpoint, but the re-emergence of Diogo Dalot in pre-season has shown Solskjaer all he needed to see.

According to the Mirror, ‘Man Utd have ‘ended their interest in Trippier.’ Solskjaer is reportedly ‘happy’ with the business they have conducted thus far, namely deals to bring Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to Old Trafford.

As such, the Norwegian has reportedly ‘ruled out making an offer’ for Trippier. His willingness to enter the new season with the options currently at his disposal stems from the sparkling pre-season form shown by Dalot.

August 9 Transfer Chatter - Bernardo Silva offered in swap deal, Man Utd's Camavinga boost and Spurs chase Inter forward Bernardo Silva has been offered to Spurs for Harry Kane, while Fabio Paratici is using his knowledge of Italy to chase Romelu Lukaku's strike partner at Inter Milan, and Lionel Messi moving to PSG could hand Manchester United a boost, all in today's transfer chatter.

The Portuguese, 22, excelled on loan with AC Milan last year, and had become a firm target again this summer. However, Man Utd’s insistence on generating a £4m loan fee deterred the Serie A side. Instead, they are said to be targeting Roma’s Alessandro Florenzi.

Dalot has therefore remained with Man Utd after Euro 2020 concluded and has made a big impression in pre-season.

He scored in their recent 4-0 thumping of Everton, and Solskjaer reportedly feels his ‘re-emergence gives him the depth he wants at right-back.’

Ten of the most bizarre Premier League goals from Darren Bent to Jari Litmanen

LIVERPOOL WEIGHING UP FEARSOME FORWARD MOVE

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Rennes and Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, 19. who shone at Euro 2020 (Voetbal 24)

Manchester City are set to restart contract talks with Raheem Sterling, with two years left on the England international’s contract. (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona are set to see over 10 per cent of the club’s brand value worth £1,073m wiped out following Lionel Messi’s exit. (Daily Mirror)

Tanguy Ndombele is considering leaving Tottenham this summer after the club’s £65m record signing was left out of Arsenal pre-season friendly by Nuno Espirito Santo. (Daily Mail)

John Stones has agreed a new five-year deal, worth £250,000, to stay at Manchester City. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are set to confirm the signing of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, 28, on Wednesday – in time for the Frenchman to play in Saturday’s Premier League game against Leeds. (Daily Star)

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

CHELSEA PLOTTING IMPROVED DEFENDER BID

Chelsea are plotting a fresh bid for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. (Daily Mirror)

Renato Sanches could join Liverpool this summer after spending two seasons with French champions Lille. (Daily Star)

Leicester are hoping to complete a double swoop for Inter Milan duo Marcelo Brozovic and Stefan de Vrij before the summer transfer window closes. (Daily Star)

Arsenal have received a boost in their attempts to sign Kieran Trippier after Manchester United end their interest in the Atletico Madrid defender. (Daily Express)

Everton are interested in Newcastle United’s English midfielder Sean Longstaff, 23. (Athletic)

MESSI LEAVES PSG, POGBA DEAL IN FLUX

Paris Saint-Germain expect Lionel Messi to fly into Paris in next 48 hours to complete a move from Barcelona. (The Telegraph)

The French club have also ended their interest in Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28. (Le Parisien)

Paris Saint-Germain will allow 10 players to leave in their efforts to finance the signing of Lionel Messi, with Idrissa Gueye among those rumoured to be in the frame for a sale or loan away. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United may be preparing a late offer to tempt former Barcelona striker Lionel Messi, 34, away from Paris St-Germain. (Daily Star)

Liverpool were handed another injury blow as Curtis Jones was brought off injured during their pre-season friendly win against Osasuna on Monday. (The Sun)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Lyon have made an offer for Liverpool and Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri, 29. (L’Equipe)

Leicester City are lining up Jesse Lingard as a potential replacement for James Maddison should the Englishman leave for Arsenal. (The Sun)

Leicester reportedly want Schalke’s 21-year-old Turkey centre-back Ozan Kabak – who spent the latter part of last season on loan at Liverpool – and West Ham’s French defender Issa Diop, 24. (Leicester Mercury)

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic has signed a record-breaking boot deal with Puma who are supporting him in a project to take football to the underprivileged in America. (Daily Mail)