Manchester United have offered three stars to Tottenham as part of a proposed move for Harry Kane, while Monday’s transfer gossip has details of a brewing row over Virgil van Dijk and how a Chelsea man has snubbed a move to Leeds.

TRIO OFFERED IN SWAP DEAL FOR HARRY KANE

Manchester United are ready to offer Tottenham three stars in exchange to help finance a club-record deal for Harry Kane.

That’s according to the Daily Express, who claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made the England captain his No 1 summer target.

Kane has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation after admitting he’ll review his future this summer. The pointed comments he has made about wanting to win trophies have given an indication of his mindset.

Missing out on the top four, which currently looks likely, will be another blow for Spurs in keeping their star man happy.

As such, he was mentioned as a controversial target for Chelsea over the weekend.

However, United are long-term admirers and it’s reported they will finally make their move this summer.

Signing him though will not be easy with reports stating Spurs chairman Daniel Levy could ask as much as £175m.

While United couldn’t afford that fee, the Express claims they will offer Tottenham three stars in exchange.

As per the paper, the three players offered to Tottenham are David De Gea, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek.

While the exact values are the trio are not known, it’s believed they would comfortably fetch well over £100m.

De Gea ‘offered to Spurs’

Of the three, De Gea would be of most interest. The keeper appears to have lost his place as United’s No 1 to Dean Henderson. And with Tottenham having doubts of their own over Hugo Lloris, De Gea would be a perfect replacement.

Transfer Chatter: Manchester United's hunt for a striker, Manchester City and Liverpool battling it out for midfielder and Jose Mourinho's transfer wishes. Today’s transfer chatter with Jordan Simpson.

That appears an unlikely move though with De Gea’s wages too high for Spurs. Furthermore, he’s likely to want a move to a Champions League side only.

Martial and Van de Beek though do look more realistic transfer options. The pair cannot be considered regulars and have struggled for form this season. A move may be in their own best interests.

GALLAGHER WANTS CHELSEA CHANCE

Leeds and Crystal Palace target Conor Gallagher will make his fan club wait and try to crack it at Chelsea next season. (The Sun)

Watford are in talks with Colombian striker Rafael Borre about joining the Premier League new boys on a free. (The Sun)

Manchester United are set to miss out on the signing of Dundee United whizkid Kerr Smith. (The Sun)

Relegated Wycombe are considering legal action – to send Derby down from the Championship instead of them. (The Sun)

Manchester United’s Class of ’92 will search for Salford City’s new manager after Gary Bowyer returned to Derby. (The Sun)

Ashley Young admitted he was baffled by Manchester United’s decision to sell Romelu Lukaku. (The Sun)

HUGE PAY RISE FOR BRUNO FERNANDES

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is getting a boost to his pay packet as he is set to double his wages at the club. (Daily Mirror)

Stan Kroenke’s decision to pay Arsenal’s Super League fines himself could yet impact on the club’s transfer business. (Daily Mirror)

Sam Allardyce refused to commit his future to West Brom after suffering his first relegation from the Premier League following defeat at Arsenal. (Daily Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly look to sign Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah if their star forward Kylian Mbappe departs this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Zinedine Zidane insists Eden Hazard can still turn his Real Madrid career around despite the forward facing intense fan backlash following the defeat by Chelsea. (Daily Mirror)

VAN DIJK ROW BREWING

Netherlands manager Frank de Boer has risked angering Liverpool by insisting Virgil van Dijk could yet play at the European Championships this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Ryan Mason is adamant that Tottenham have the players to be a successful squad and the club’s next permanent manager will be working with a promising group. (Daily Mirror)

Pep Guardiola says he and his Manchester City players are relishing the pressure of closing out the title race. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are contemplating hosting a celebration event at the Etihad Stadium ahead of the new season rather than a traditional open-top bus tour. (Daily Mail)

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Sam Allardyce is set for crunch talks on his West Brom future this week following the club’s relegation. (Daily Mail)

Harry Maguire faces a race to be fit for the Europa League final after limping out of Manchester United’s win over Aston Villa with an ankle injury. (Daily Mail)

UEFA believe the placing of Turkey on the red list was a tactical move by the UK Government to see the Champions League final moved to London. (Daily Mail)

Wayne Rooney is ready to rebuild Derby County after his dramatic escape from relegation. However, the rookie boss has sent a clear warning over the off-field issues which have damaged his start to management. (Daily Telegraph)

Maurizio Sarri has emerged as a potential replacement for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, should the Spaniard be axed. (Daily Star)

Rangers look likely to miss out on Jacob Murphy with Newcastle United ready to trigger an automatic contract extension. (Daily Record)