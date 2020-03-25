Paper Talk: Top Atletico star emerges as priority signing for Man Utd

Manchester United want an Atletico Madrid man as a replacement for one of their old guard, while Chelsea have been cleared to sign an Real Madrid striker, according to Wednesday’s Paper Talk.

THOMAS PARTEY WANTED BY MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United have made Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey a priority signing when the transfer window opens.

That’s according to the Daily Star, who claims United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will make the signing of a new defensive midfielder one of his top priorities this summer.

And it’s claimed Solskjaer will focus his efforts on bringing in Ghanaian star Partey after his impressive display against Liverpool at Anfield as Diego Simeone’s side knocked the reigning champions out of the competition earlier this month.

As per the report, Solskjaer wants Partey as a long-term successor to Nemanja Matic, with some talk of a potential swap deal being offered.

Serbian Matic has impressed over recent months and United have moved to trigger an option to extend his contract.

But Solskjaer knows the clock is ticking on the 31-year-old and it’s claimed he wants a midfielder with more mobility and dynamism going forwards – with Partey that man.

However, for any move for United to happen, the Manchester Evening News claims one of two things must happen: firstly United will have to quibble over a price with Atletico Madrid, who are known to be fierce negotiators , while they also claim it may take the player to agitate for the move before it can happen.

The Spanish club are in talks over a new contract with the hope that his release clause can be improved from €50m to €100m; should he sign that will almost likely end United’s hopes.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Chelsea lead the chase for Luka Jovic after Real Madrid decided he could leave the club on loan for a season when the transfer window re-opens (The Sun)

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will leave to join Real Madrid while the departure of 27-year-old Egypt forward Mohamed Salah would be good for the Reds, claims their former midfielder Mohamed Sissoko (The Sun)

The FA Cup and Carabao Cup could be sacrificed next season if the calendar becomes too tight because of coronavirus (The Sun)

Arsenal have announced they will donate £150,000 to help towards fighting coronavirus as well as making all staff cars available to NHS workers (The Sun)

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri could join Juventus this summer because he dislikes “sergeants” such as Frank Lampard being in charge (Daily Express)

Chelsea are interested in Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico after abandoning their pursuit of Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell due to the massive £80m asking price (Daily Express)

Liverpool stewards are volunteering to help the supermarkets with crowd control and elderly customers during the suspension of the Premier League (Daily Express)

Liverpool have been joined by Manchester City and Arsenal in the hunt for Schalke’s 6ft 3in 18-year-old German-born defender Malick Thiaw (Daily Mail)

English football’s top clubs have launched a stunning bid to stop Manchester City attempting to play in the Champions League while their appeal against a two-year ban is ongoing (Daily Mail)

Premier League clubs are facing the threat of a mass legal action from agents demanding up to £300million in fees due to be paid this season (Daily Mail)

Celtic are considering a move for £7million rated Rennes’ full back Brandon Soppy (Scottish Sun)

The coronavirus pandemic could see summer transfer window remain open until January (Daily Mirror)

Premier League clubs are discussing asking players to take significant pay deferrals, possibly by as much as 50 per cent (Daily Telegraph)

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust has urged the club to suspend direct debit payments for season ticket renewals (Daily Telegraph)