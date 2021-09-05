Paper Talk: Three Chelsea stars lined-up in swap for Bayern attacker

Three Chelsea stars could be used as bait for Thomas Tuchel to land a top attacking star from Bayern Munich, while Sunday’s transfer gossip also states that a Man City star is set for a bumper new contract.

CHELSEA TRIO USED AS SANE BAIT

Chelsea could reportedly see any of three players leave for Bayern Munich should they look to advance their efforts to sign Leroy Sane in 2022.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is said to be a big fan of the Germany international, despite already having a number of top attacking talents in his squad.

And the report in the Daily Express claims that Chelsea will have to part with at least one of their top stars to land Sane, either in January or next summer.

The winger has endured a difficult time since completing a dream move to Bayern from Manchester City in 2020.

He has scored just six times in the Bundesliga, prompting talk of a return to the Premier League.

Chelsea, along with Arsenal and Tottenham have all been linked with the 25-year-old. However, Tuchel’s men can offer Champions League football, which is likely to be the deal breaker.

Sane could play as a wing-back in Tuchel’s 3-5-2 system, although he also has the ability to play as No.10 behind Romelu Lukaku.

Three Chelsea names in the frame

As for the players who could be used as a makeweight in any deal for the Bayern man, Callum Hudson-Odoi is the first name mentioned.

Chelsea blocked a move for the England winger to Borussia Dortmund over the summer. Despite Tuchel reportedly being an admirer of Hudson-Odoi, the attacker has not seen a minute of Premier League action so far this season.

Another player who could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge is Hakim Ziyech. The report adds that the Morocco star is struggling to fit into Tuchel’s playing style and could be sacrificed.

Lastly, and somewhat surprisingly, Christian Pulisic is being tipped to head back to Germany.

The USA star was a big hit in the Bundesliga with Dortmund and was previously linked with Bayern during his spell at the Westfalenstadion.

Pulisic has been in and out of the Chelsea side under Tuchel and is thought to be keen on a return to Germany.

FODEN SET TO CASH IN

Manchester City star Phil Foden is being offered a new long-term deal at the Etihad – and a bumper pay rise. (Daily Star Sunday)

City boss Pep Guardiola turned down the chance to sign Saul Niguez on Deadline Day. (Daily Star Sunday)

Mohamed Salah wants a staggering £500,000 a week to extend his stay with Liverpool. (Sunday Mirror)

Jesse Lingard made a ‘clear decision’ on his future despite Manchester United’s transfer stance during the summer window. (Sunday Mirror)

Declan Rice is reportedly eyeing a move away from West Ham next year in a potential £100m deal. (Sun on Sunday)

Barcelona are set to meet with RB Leipzig over the possible return of Dani Olmo to the Nou Camp. (Sun on Sunday)

Aston Villa will look to make a move for Juventus’ 23-year-old American midfielder Weston McKennie. (Sun on Sunday)

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly ‘strong candidates’ to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland next summer. (Sunday Express)

Liverpool will return to the transfer market in January as they look for a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum after he left the club this summer. (Sunday Express)

Tottenham’s hopes of signing Spain winger Adama Traore in January have taken a hit after he opened contract talks with current club Wolves. (Sunday Express)

Former Bayern Munich and France winger Franck Ribery will sign for Serie A side Salernitana next week. (Fabrizio Romano)

Romelu Lukaku has said former club Inter Milan got him out of a “deep hole” after he left Manchester United in 2019. (Mail on Sunday)

Pierre Van Hooijdonk says new Celtic striker Georgios Giakoumakis can score 20 goals in his first season at Parkhead. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers youth star Ciaran Dickson has crossed the divide in Glasgow by signing for city rivals Celtic. (Daily Record)