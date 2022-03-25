Tottenham and Arsenal have been told they can sign Djed Spence for £20million this summer, while Friday’s transfer gossip claims that Barcelona are well-positioned to land a Liverpool attacker.

NORTH LONDON RIVALS TOLD SPENCE PRICE

Arsenal and Tottenham will need to pay £20million to sign 21-year-old Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence, who is impressing on loan at Nottingham Forest.

The Boro star has been outstanding for Forest this season, starring in their run to the FA Cup quarter-finals before a narrow defeat to Liverpool.

Spence has been chased by Spurs since Jose Mourinho’s days at the club, while the likes of Arsenal, Bayern Munich as well as Liverpool.

And now a report in the Daily Express claims Boro will demand a club-record sale of £20m to offload the player.

The Teesside club allowed Spence to join their Championship rivals due to the emergence of Isaiah Jones at right-back.

Antonio Conte views Spence as a great fit for Tottenham’s right wing-back role. Indeed, the player’s attacking instincts would fit in perfectly in north London.

Spurs, Arsenal in search of new right-back

Matt Doherty has blown hot and cold this season, while the disappointing Emerson Royal could be sent back to Spain after just one season at the club.

Rivals Arsenal may have something to say about Spurs’ chase for Spence, however, although their need for a new right-back is not as desperate.

The Gunners signed Takehiro Tomiyasu last summer and although the Japan star impressed early on, he has been hit by injury since.

But with Boro now prepared to offload Spence, a battle of the north London rivals is set to ensue.

That could be good news for Chris Wilder’s men, as an auction will only drive the price of the player up.

SALAH ‘WELL-POSITIONED’ TO JOIN BARCA

Barcelona are reportedly ‘well positioned’ to sign Liverpool winger Mo Salah this summer, if they fail in their efforts to bring in Erling Halaand.

Nou Camp chief Xavi is said to want the Borussia Dortmund forward to spearhead a return to the glory days for the financially-hit Catalan giants.

But Barca are also looking at other back-up options, with Robert Lewandowski tipped to head to Spain.

And now SPORT claims that the LaLiga side are ready to jump on Salah’s contract impasse at Anfield.

Negotiations continue to drag over a new deal for the club’s talisman, and the longer that goes the more potential suitors prepare to strike.

Former Reds striker Michael Owen is not concerned, however, and is fully confident Salah will extend his stay on Merseyside.

QUARTET CHASING IN-FORM MAN CITY STAR

PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea are all monitoring Manchester City’s Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez.

The attacker has just 15 months remaining on his existing contract, sparking rumours that he is eyeing a move away from The Etihad.

Mahrez has been outstanding for City this season, scoring 22 goals and adding seven assists in 36 games in all competitions.

However, there is a growing feeling that he is chasing a new challenge – with Barcelona now stepping up their interest.

The Nou Camp do not have a fortune to spend and are chasing the top free agents around Europe as a result.

While they may have to wait for Mahrez, the player’s price tag will drop over the next two window, if he does not opt to extend his Etihad stay.