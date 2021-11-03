Tottenham move closer to Antonio Conte’s first signing as their contract details are revealed, while Newcastle plot a transfer for an established star – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

TOTTENHAM CLOSE TO KESSIE TRANSFER

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is closing in on a transfer to Tottenham to become the first signing of the Antonio Conte era, according to a report.

Following Nuno Espirito Santo’s sacking, Spurs have turned to a serial winner in Conte to try to inspire them to silverware. Indeed, the Italian has won the Premier League and Serie A in his time as a coach.

He has also made several star signings in his time with the likes of Chelsea and Inter. As such, he is on the lookout for players to revitalise Tottenham’s squad.

Initial reports on Tuesday indicated that Ivory Coast midfielder Kessie is a key target. Conte and Spurs’ managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, want to beat the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United to his signature.

According to more recent claims, the deal has moved closer to completion. As reported by the Daily Express, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Spurs are in ‘very advanced talks’ over a deal to sign the 24-year-old next summer.

Kessie’s current contract in Milan runs out at the end of the season, when he will become a free agent.

While he has held talks over an extension, he has so far been unable to find common ground with his employers.

The Sun relay claims from Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, who has added weight to talk of a move to Tottenham for Kessie.

The reporter claimed that the midfielder will earn €10million per season, or £8million a year, at Spurs.

Kessie has made 194 appearances for Milan since his initial loan move from Atalanta in 2017.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Newcastle want to snap up Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic next summer, following his continued disagreement over a new contract. (The Sun)

In the short-term, though, Newcastle feel confident of appointing Unai Emery as their new manager. (Daily Mail)

The Villarreal and former Arsenal boss has confirmed the Magpies’ interest, but said that he has not yet made a decision over his future. (Daily Express)

Meanwhile, Newcastle interim coach Graeme Jones is pushing the club to try and appoint his former colleague Roberto Martinez. (Football Insider)

Norwich are beginning to lose faith in their manager Daniel Farke. As such, Eddie Howe – who has been a consideration for Newcastle – is on their radar. (Daily Mail)

WEST BROM MAN IN DEMAND

Tottenham, West Ham and Southampton are all still keen on a deal for West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. (Sky Sports)

Spurs striker Harry Kane feels excited at the prospect of working under Conte. What’s more, he is willing to abandon his efforts to leave, amid continued links with Manchester City. (The Sun)

However, Paul Merson believes that the England captain could still leave. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are preparing an offer to sign Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic, initially on loan but with an option to buy. (Daily Star)

Liverpool are also in the hunt for the Spaniard, who has struggled for game time this season. (Daily Mail)

TUCHEL BACKS IMPRESSIVE CHELSEA STAR

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has backed midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to be a vital part of his team, following his display against Malmo in the Champions League. (Sky Sports)

However, Paul Scholes has issued his damning verdict on Man Utd’s Paul Pogba after their 2-2 draw with Atalanta. (Daily Mail)

Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho has turned down a new contract. As a result, he is set to become a free agent, with Real Madrid circling. (The Sun)

Rotherham manager Paul Warne could step into the Barnsley post following Markus Schopp’s sacking. (Daily Mail)