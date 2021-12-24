Tottenham have a specific January transfer plan but significant obstacles stand in their way, while Mikel Arteta speaks out on one Arsenal star – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

CONTE HAS TOTTENHAM TRANSFER PLAN

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has made a centre-back and a right-sided forward his top transfer targets for the January transfer window, according to a report.

Conte has faced a turbulent few months at the Spurs helm following his takeover from Nuno Espirito Santo in November. Injuries have played their part, but more recently, postponements to matches have taken the biggest toll.

Indeed, Tottenham did not get to play their final Europa Conference League group stage game while three Premier League matches must be rearranged.

Nevertheless, the January transfer window provides Conte with a clean slate to alter his squad. Reports have claimed that he is looking at midfielders such as Franck Kessie and Florian Grillitsch.

However, according to The Guardian, a centre-back and a player for the right flank are his priorities. Conte wants to upgrade his squad to help kickstart his side’s season.

Still, the manager faces obstacles involving director of football Fabio Paratici and chairman Daniel Levy to get his wishes.

Paratici has stressed to Conte that he needs to sell players before he can buy. In the current coronavirus-affected transfer market, the newspaper notes that Spurs may have to cut their losses on some players.

West Ham interested in Dele Alli West Ham are reportedly ready to up their efforts to launch a surprise raid on Tottenham for midfielder Dele Alli, after seeing their hopes to land Jesse Lingard all but ended.

But Levy is a shrewd operator and The Guardian adds that Paratici faces a big job to convince the chairman of his strategy.

Steven Bergwijn, Joe Rodon, Dele Alli and Harry Winks are four Spurs players the report says face uncertainty over their futures. Indeed, Ajax want to sign Bergwijn.

But a January loan deal with an obligation to buy in the summer – as has been mooted – would not bring immediate funds to north London, nor would a basic loan deal.

As such, Spurs face a pivotal window getting the balance right over purchases and sales.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that there is a “cloud” hanging over the futures of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette but vowed to try to change the situation. (The Guardian)

The Gunners want to play Nketiah more often, but a January move to West Ham or Brighton is still possible. (The Sun)

Wales boss Robert Page has admitted that Tottenham centre-back Joe Rodon may have to move on for more game time. (The Sun)

Spurs attacker Steven Bergwijn, meanwhile, has revealed that words of wisdom from boss Antonio Conte helped him put in a starring Carabao Cup display against West Ham. (Daily Mail)

Brentford are in talks with Nottingham Forest about a deal for Wales winger Brennan Johnson. (90min)

KALVIN PHILLIPS COMMENTS ON LEEDS STRUGGLES

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips has insisted that head coach Marcelo Bielsa will not change the way he plays, despite opposition teams working the tactics out. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants a new tall midfielder as he looks to replace Nemanja Matic. Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are his two main current targets. (The Athletic)

However, RB Leipzig’s Tyler Adams may be a more realistic signing. Indeed, the USA international has links to new United assistant coach Chris Armas. (Daily Mirror)

Man Utd striker Edinson Cavani has fresh interest from Sevilla following Barcelona making checks on a deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

In any case, though, Cavani’s agent has revealed that the Uruguayan feels unhappy with his current situation. (Torcedores)

MINAMINO TURNS LIVERPOOL CONCERN AROUND

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has admitted that his lack of game time is a concern, but he stressed that he is using it as motivation. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona’s £849million debt will not stop their deal for Manchester City forward Ferran Torres. (Daily Mail)

Indeed, Barca will pay the £55million deal for Torres in four instalments – the first of which is due next summer. (Marca)

Man Utd forward Anthony Martial has interest from elsewhere. However, his £240,000 per week wages are making his exit difficult. (The Athletic)