Tottenham have joined the race for a Serie A striker who is also on Manchester United and Newcastle’s summer radar, while two Italian sides are after an in-form Chelsea midfielder out on loan and Newcastle are ready to launch a raid on Everton – all in Sunday’s Paper Talk.

CONTE WANTS NAPOLI STRIKER AT TOTTENHAM

Tottenham have reportedly joined the race to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, with boss Antonio Conte a huge fan of the Nigeria international.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a top Premier League target this summer. Indeed, both Manchester United and Newcastle have been strongly tipped to make a move for the player who is valued at a whopping €100m (£84m).

But a report from Italian media outlet Kiss Kiss Napoli (via Sport Witness) states that Conte is considering instructing sporting director Fabio Paratici to make a move for the forward this summer – particularly given continued doubts over Harry Kane’s future.

The report adds that an ‘important offer’ could be enough to tempt Napoli into selling.

Osimhen has notched nine goals and three assists in Serie A this season, While, they are not massive numbers he has really shone in Europe for the Italian giants.

The striker scored four times in five Europa League games before Napoli lost to Barcelona in the last 32.

And one manager who rates him very highly is his former boss at Wolfsburg Andries Jonker. The Dutchman said: “He has great potential in him. He is ambitious, quick and highly unpredictable, he will be a star in the future if he maintains his focus.”

Osimhen tipped to break many records

Nigeria teammate Odion Ighalo also lifted the lid on Osimhen’s qualities in his praise for the player.

The former Manchester United striker said: “He’s the future, he’s going to do so well in football. I love him, he’s down to earth, he’s hard-working, he has a future and he has the mentality of a winner, that’s what I love about him.

“He has that lion’s heart. I love him, I just want him to keep working hard the way he’s doing, he’s going to break so many records in Europe and Nigeria.”

However, with an £84m asking price, Spurs are only likely to move for the player if Kane does leave.

That sort of money will not be spent on a back up to the England skipper, especially when other areas of the team need addressing first.

Conte is known to want a new centre-back, right-back and another central midfielder this summer.

SERIE A GIANTS LINING UP GALLAGHER MOVE

Juventus and Inter Milan sent scouts to watch Conor Gallagher shine for Crystal Palace against Manchester City last week and are eyeing up a potential move.

Gallagher, who is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2025, is set to return to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

However, the uncertainty surrounding the club following the recent sanctions could see him head for the exit door. That is sure to spark a scramble for his signature amongst Premier League and foreign clubs.

And, according to the Sun on Sunday, Juve and Inter were impressed as Gallagher starred in Palace’s draw with City.

The attacking midfielder has scored eight times in the league this season and is renowned for his relentless energy.

Gallagher has also been named in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad for their upcoming friendlies.

NEWCASTLE TO LAUNCH SUMMER RAID ON EVERTON

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe reportedly wants to sign Ben Godfrey from Everton in the summer transfer window.

The Sunday Mirror claims that the Magpies looked at landing Godfrey in January. However, at that time, they were given short shrift.

But Howe remains keen on the 24-year-old central defender, who figures highly on Newcastle’s wanted list.

The centre-back cost Everton £25 million when they signed him from Norwich City in 2020. He currently earns £68,000 per week.

However, cash-rich Newcastle could up that wage significantly if the player decided he fancied the switch.

Both Everton and Newcastle are battling to avoid the drop, although the latter are in a stronger position and could swoop if the unthinkable was to happen to Frank Lampard’s men.

BARCA BACK IN FOR POGBA

Paul Pogba’s move away from Manchester United could happen sooner rather than later with rumours that LaLiga giants Barcelona are interested in his services once more.

The France star has failed to hit the heights of his Juventus spell after rejoining United in 2017. And with his contract running out this summer expectations are that he would opt to move.

And now the Daily Express reports that Barca are ready to try and strike a deal again.

The Catalan giants’ new £235million Spotify sponsorship was announced last week. That means they will no longer be financially restricted.

That is likely to lead to a raft of transfers, although many of them could be free, like Pogba.