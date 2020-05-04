Tottenham are ready to spend around £25m to secure two impressive signings from LaLiga’s big two, while Chelsea will rival Arsenal to sign an eye-catching young Feyenoord star, according to Monday’s transfer gossip.

SPURS READY DOUBLE CAPTURE FOR STARS OF BARCELONA, REAL MADRID

Tottenham are leading the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claims Spurs have already initiated contact with Barca over the 32-year-old Croatian, who Jose Mouirnho believes would be a shrewd addition to his midfield ranks.

With Barca planning a huge exodus this summer by allowing all but three of their first-team stars to leave, Rakitic could be allowed to leave for a cut-price fee, with the player now having just 12 months remaining on his deal.

He is known to be keen to return to former club Sevilla, but they are yet to make their move to leave Spurs in the driving seat, amid claims they are ready to offer him a tempting two-year deal with the option of a third year.

The Mail also claims Arsenal are in the running to sign Rakitic, but their lack of Champions League football will prove problematic, while Juventus are also in the running but only if they can negotiate a swap deal.

Tottenham are also leading the way to recruit Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, who has been on loan with Sevilla this season.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim Reguilon is the man Mourinho wants at the club as a long-term successor to Danny Rose, with the long-serving left-back likely to be allowed to leave for a cut-price fee of around £5million.

The 23-year-old has made 25 appearances this season for Sevilla, but will be allowed to move on for the right price this summer and probably for a fee of just £10million.

Earlier this month Reguilon told ABC de Sevilla: ‘I know what Monchi [Sevilla’s sporting director] thinks.

“I also love my teammates, the fans and the city of Sevilla.

“However, when the season is over I will have to go back to Madrid and then I don’t know what will happen after that.”

And with Rakitic likely to be made available for around £15m, Spurs could land two quality additions for a total £25m outlay.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Arsenal and now Chelsea both want to sign Feyenoord’s Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu (Daily Express)

Premier League chiefs are working on a new seven-week football festival if the season resumes, but it must start by June 19 – otherwise it will be impossible to complete the season before UEFA’s cut-off point of August 2 (The Sun)

One major Premier League club has already started sending out kits to their players’ homes to test themselves as about 40,000 testing kits – costing about £4m – are to be bought by the league in a bid to get games resumed (The Sun)

Controversial plans to stop Premier League relegation this season are gathering support with a growing set of top-flight clubs backing the idea of playing out fixtures at up to 10 neutral stadiums – if the threat of relegation is removed (The Sun)

Barcelona goalkeeper and Chelsea transfer target Marc-Andre ter Stegen says he is “very happy” at the Nou Camp despite contract talks being on hold (Daily Star)

The Premier League will make a desperate plea for unity this week amid claims that the bottom six clubs are sabotaging plans to resume the season, while some of the ‘big six’ are lobbying for guarantees that promotion and relegation will still be implemented, even if the season is curtailed (Daily Mail)

Alexis Sanchez has desires on moving back to his native Chile following a failed spell at Manchester United (Daily Mail)

Premier League clubs will hold urgent talks with their players this week amid major concerns from footballers over proposals to restart the season (Daily Mail)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has followed the Players Together campaign by helping to launch an eBay shirts raffle to raise funds for NHS heroes (Daily Mail)

Jack Wilshere has insisted that he has ‘unfinished business at West Ham’ and said he is determined to show manager David Moyes and the Hammers faithful what he can do (Daily Mail)

Tanguy Ndombele is determined to fight for his place at Tottenham amid continuing links with a move to Barcelona (Daily Telegraph)

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez admits the prospect of playing in the Premier League is “very attractive” to him (The Guardian)

Club safety officers fear a lack of consultation over the Premier League’s Project Restart could leave players and officials at risk (The Guardian)

Premier League clubs have been told the “eight to ten” neutral ground plan is an experiment – and all 20 could be used next season (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are ready to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer to help raise funds for a low-budget transfer window with Roma keen to sign the Armenian on a permanent basis (Daily Mirror)

William Saliba will be allowed to train with Arsenal when he arrives in North London but cannot play any games until the 2020/21 season kicks off even though the Ligue 1 season has been brought to an end (Daily Mirror)

Kylian Mbappe is considering the offer of a new deal at PSG which would launch him into the same kind of wage bracket as Neymar (Daily Mirror)