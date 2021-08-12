Paper Talk: Tottenham join chase for dead-ball wizard Pochettino loved

Tottenham have renewed their interest in signing a Premier League dead-ball specialist, while Newcastle are chasing a loan move for a Serie A midfielder, according to Thursday’s transfer gossip.

SPURS TO RIVAL VILLA FOR SAINTS STAR

Tottenham have reportedly revived their interest in signing James Ward-Prowse, with a potential bid coming before the transfer window closes.

Spurs have so far added three new names to their squad, with Cristian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini arriving from Atalanta and Bryan Gil signing from Sevilla.

But more are expected to follow, with Nuno Espirito Santo still in the market for another central defender, a striker and a right-back.

However, signing a creative midfielder also appears to be high on the agenda for sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Reports in recent days have claimed Spurs are tracking both Denis Zakaria and Sporting Lisbon’s Palhinha.

But the Daily Telegraph claims their list also includes Southampton star Ward-Prowse.

The report states that Spurs are set to battle with Aston Villa for the signature of the England midfielder, who is renowned for his set-piece expertise.

TEAMtalk: Euro Paper Talk Jason Thornton and James Marshment from TEAMtalk discuss all the latest gossip from around the football world, including Juventus' pursuit for Manchester City's central defender Aymeric Laporte, Leeds' long-standing interest in Rangers Ryan Kent, Liverpool's reported move for Renato Sanches and the nearly completed moves of Nikola Milenkovic to West Ham and Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea from Inter Milan.

Spurs have been long-term admirers of Ward-Prowse and he was previously a major target of former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Ward-Prowse became a regular for Southampton during Pochettino’s 16-month stint in charge at St Mary’s.

And he was continually linked with a move to Tottenham while Pochettino was in charge in north London.

It now appears that Spurs are ready to test Southampton’s resolve again for the talented playmaker.

It is claimed that Spurs are preparing to make an approach next week, after the opening round of Premier League fixtures.

NEWCASTLE CHASING ROMA MIDFIELDER

Newcastle have made a loan offer for Roma midfielder Carles Perez which will include an option to buy next summer. (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace will use John Textor’s £87.5m investment into the club to reduce debt and redevelop Selhurst Park. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal could have a free pass at signing Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso this summer. Manchester United have reportedly dropped their interest in a cut-price £8.5m deal. (Daily Express)

Jose Mourinho will hold talks with Tammy Abraham on Thursday to try and convince him to move to Roma. (Daily Mirror)

Sevilla are willing to sell Chelsea target Jules Kounde, however the Blues are unwilling to meet the defender’s £68m release clause. They may instead include a player in their offer. (Evening Standard)

Southampton have accepted a £15m bid from Leicester for Denmark defender Jannik Vestergaard. (Daily Echo)

MARTIAL IN LAST-CHANCE SALOON

Anthony Martial could be in the ‘last-chance saloon’ at Manchester United. He will need to impress early in the season while other attacking options like Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani are sidelined. (Daily Mail)

Antonio Rudiger’s options for next summer could include lucrative free-agent offers from PSG and Real Madrid. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham are considering a move for Sporting Lisbon’s defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha. (Daily Mail)

Harvey Elliott’s pre-season form for Liverpool is set to be rewarded with an England U21 call. (Daily Mail)

Huddersfield, Bristol City and Middlesbrough are taking an interest in AFC Wimbledon full-back Nesta Guinness-Walker. (Daily Mail)

The investment firm who bid more than £400m to buy West Ham have told the club’s owners they must consider selling up for the sake of the fans. (Daily Mail)

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Manchester United could suffer an indirect transfer blow with Crystal Palace set to do a player-plus-cash deal to sell Wilfried Zaha, significantly cutting into their 20 per cent sell-on fee. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona’s dressing room is in turmoil, with Philippe Coutinho in a particularly sour mood after Lionel Messi’s departure for PSG. (The Sun)

Arsenal are ready to offer Lautaro Martinez a lucrative £275,000-a-week contract to tempt him to leave Inter Milan and have a crack at the Premier League. (The Sun)

Manchester United will announce the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid on Thursday. The 28-year-old completed his medical on Wednesday. (The Sun)

Tottenham could make a move for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr before the transfer window closes at the end of August. (The Sun)

Harry Kane is believed to be unhappy at the prospect of facing Manchester City on Sunday. (The Sun)

Manchester United need to avoid the ’embarrassment’ of losing Paul Pogba on a free transfer again. That is according to former defender Gary Pallister. (The Sun)

Celtic are set to further boost their first-team options with a £3m deal to sign Legia Warsaw full-back Josip Juranovic and the £7m signing of Leuven striker Thomas Henry. (Daily Record)

Celtic’s teenage defender Leo Hjelde is closing on a move to Leeds United. He impressed scouts during a loan spell with Ross County last year. (Daily Record)