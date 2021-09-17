Chelsea would be willing to sell a player Thomas Tuchel loves for a cut-price fee amid renewed Tottenham links, while Barcelona remain determined to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding a Man Utd ace – all in Friday’s transfer gossip.

TOTTENHAM EYEING CHELSEA CONTRACT REBEL

Spurs could be the ultimate beneficiary after a pair of reports indicated they could sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger who is available for a bargain fee in January.

Rudiger, 28, has been one of the most vital components to Chelsea’s surge under Thomas Tuchel. However, like Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, Rudiger is in the final year of his contract.

But while Azpilicueta and Christensen are expected to pen fresh terms, there is a growing feeling within Chelsea that Rudiger will hold out.

That would allow him to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs in January. The Likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have all shown interest.

But in order to avoid losing a valuable asset for nothing, a recent report detailed Blues chief Marina Granovskaia’s plan to sanction a winter move.

And according to the Express, Tottenham could ‘reignite their interest’. Whether Rudiger would be willing to join a London rival who do not feature in the Champions League remains to be seen.

New Mason Mount contract makes perfect sense

Though it is acknowledged Tottenham’s interest in the centre-back has been around for some time. Spurs reportedly spoke with Rudiger during Jose Mourinho’s time at the helm.

A two-man partnership alongside Serie A defender of the season Cristian Romero would be a formidable one on paper.

Spanish outlet Fichajes add their take to the story. Via Caught Offside, they claim Chelsea ‘would be willing to accept offers of just €20m’ for Rudiger.

BARCELONA HOPEFUL OVER MAN UTD BREAKTHROUGH

Barcelona remain hopeful of signing Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba as a free agent next summer. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford. Though they would likely face competition from PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid. (Fichajes)

Tottenham will be short of attacking options this weekend’s clash with Chelsea after Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn both picked up injuries on Thursday evening. (The Sun)

Pep Guardiola is considering using Phil Foden as a midfielder following the England international’s return from the foot injury he suffered during the summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal wonderkid Charlie Patino will apparently stay with the Gunners, despite reports linking him to La Liga giants Barcelona. (Daily Express)

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford looked sharp in training following successful shoulder surgery (The Sun)

Rangers denied entry to ex-Celtic pair Chris Sutton and Neil Lennon at Ibrox on Thursday. They cited security concerns as the reason why they could not conduct punditry work. (Daily Mail)

BELLINGHAM BIDDING WAR INEVITABLE

A bidding war for Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham appears inevitable. Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd are all in the mix. (The Sun)

Ex-Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi has slammed former club Schalke after his nightmare spell which resulted in their Bundesliga relegation. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham director Fabio Paratici is keen to land Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter, who was linked with a move to north London during the summer transfer window, according to reports. (Daily Express)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been asked to sack manager Ronald Koeman by several of the club’s board members, according to reports. (Daily Express)

Dortmund have crafted a four-man striker shortlist that contains Chelsea forward Timo Werner. The German side are expected to lose Erling Haaland next summer. (SportBild)

ARTETA CONFIRMS ARSENAL RETURN TALKS

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed the club are in talks with Jack Wilshere over potentially allowing the former Gunners star to train with his old side once again. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham star Heung-Min Son has admitted he was a Man Utd fan as a kid thanks to South Korean icon Ji-Sung Park. (The Sun)

Ex-Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald is after a new club after a successful kidney transplant. (The Sun)

Napoli fans were involved in violent clashes with police after missiles were thrown by both sets of supporters after their 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Thursday. (Daily Mirror)

Mohamed Salah showed his dedication to Liverpool on Wednesday night. The Egyptian underwent a 3am cooldown in the swimming pool following their win over AC Milan. (Daily Mirror)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Former Swansea City manager Steve Cooper is a leading candidate to become Nottingham Forest’s new boss after the Championship club sacked Chris Hughton. (Guardian)

Spanish forward Ansu Fati, 18, has moved a step closer to a contract extension at Barcelona after his agent arrived for talks with the La Liga club. (Marca)

Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso is unsure whether Serbia’s 21-year-old striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, will extend his deal beyond June 2023 with the Italian club. (Calciomercato, via Goal)

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has prioritised signing a top centre-back during the January transfer window. (Football Insider)

Newcastle assistant boss Graeme Jones and striker Dwight Gayle were involved in a training-ground showdown this week. Captain Jamaal Lascelles stepped in after tempers flared. (Daily Mail)