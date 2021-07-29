Tottenham want to bring in a £40m Serie A striker to partner Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min in a devastating new attack, while Man Utd have a deal for a new midfielder ‘far down the line’ – both in Thursday’s Paper Talk.

SPURS WANT £40M STRIKER TO CREATE TRIPLE THREAT

Tottenham want to partner prolific duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min with Fiorentina’s £40million rated Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

The 21-year-old attacker is widely regarded as one the best young forwards in European football with the sort of game that could comfortably transfer over to the Premier League.

A report in the Daily Telegraph states that Fabio Paratici wants to bring in Vlahovic to add to Tottenham’s attacking options, and not as a replacement for wantaway talisman Harry Kane.

The Serbian would not come cheap, however, with the Viola wanting at least £40m for one of their top stars.

Vlahovic scored an impressive 21 goals in 37 league appearances last season as his side finished a disappointing 13th in Serie A.

And the report adds that Spurs are keen to get him on board, before other clubs realise his true potential and a bidding war begins.

TEAMtalk: Euro Paper Talk Jason Thornton and Matthew Briggs from TEAMtalk discuss all the latest gossip from around the football world, including Chelsea's desire to swap Kurt Zouma with Jules Kounde, Inter Milan's interest in Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, Juventus' Federico Chiesa and Real Madrid's Eden Hazard future, and Liverpool's continued pursuit for Georginio Wijnaldum's replacement.

A front three of Kane, Son and Vlahovic would certainly spark fear into Premier League defences.

However, Daniel Levy and Paratici still have a job on their hands to keep Kane at the club, with Manchester City still looking to strike a deal.

The England skipper still wants out but has yet to hold talks over his future following his exertions at Euro 2020.

But Son will still be at the north London giants when the new season kicks off after he recently penned a new deal.

MAN UTD CLOSING IN ON WOLVES STAR

Manchester United have a transfer deal for Wolves’ Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, ‘reasonably far down the line’. (Daily Express)

Chelsea have been dealt a setback in their pursuit of Jules Kounde, with other Premier League clubs rumoured to be circling around the defender. (Daily Express)

Tottenham’s pursuit of defender Cristian Romero has been boosted with his current club Atalanta already looking to find a replacement – they are lining up a move for Augsburg’s Felix Uduokhai. (Daily Mail)

Eden Hazard has risked the wrath of new Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti by returning to training “out of shape”. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United and Newcastle United are among clubs still under investigation by HMRC who have already clawed back £464m in alleged unpaid taxes from players, clubs and agents since 2015. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City are the latest Premier League club said to be pondering over a move for West Brom’s Matheus Pereira. (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace and Newcastle are among the clubs monitoring the situation of Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini. (Daily Mail)

MAN CITY READY TO MAKE TRANSFER HISTORY

Manchester City are ready to make England star Jack Grealish the most expensive signing in Premier League history. (The Sun)

Ajax have confirmed that both Arsenal and Lyon have shown interest in keeper Andre Onana. The 25-year-old is currently serving a ban for doping violations. (The Sun)

Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Andrea Belotti. Torino president Urbano Cairo confirmed the striker has been offered a new deal. (The Sun)

Tottenham sold Toby Alderweireld to Qatari side Al-Duhail for just £3m even though he had a contract until 2023. (The Sun)

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has confirmed his side are not in the running for Erling Haaland. Star man Robert Lewandowski will also stay until his contract runs out. (The Sun)

Christian Eriksen could return to Inter Milan as early as next week to undergo medical tests which will determine the next steps in his recovery from the heart issue which caused him to collapse on the pitch during Euro 2020. (The Sun)

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Hector Bellerin’s agent is heading to London for talks over the Arsenal defender’s future. The Spaniard has been linked with Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid. (Daily Star)

Academy star Ethan Ennis has confirmed his move from Liverpool to Manchester United after turning down a new contract with the Reds. (Daily Star)

Leeds United have been told they must pay £5m to sign Scottish left-back Josh Doig from Hibernian. (Leeds Live)

Celtic have opened talks with Joe Hart and are keen to offer the Tottenham goalkeeper a lifeline. (Daily Record)

Manchester United midfielder Charlie McCann could be the next addition to Rangers’ squad, with a permanent deal in the works for the 19-year-old Irishman. (Daily Record)

Ross County are set to add young Arsenal defender Harry Clarke to their squad on loan. (Daily Record)