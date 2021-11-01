Manchester United chief Ed Woodward is one reason why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still in charge, while Tottenham have striker transfer hopes dashed – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

WOODWARD KEEPING SOLSKJAER AT MAN UTD

Manchester United insiders believe executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is keeping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager to avoid harming his own reputation, according to a report.

Solskjaer faced immense pressure last weekend following the 5-0 loss to Liverpool. Talk of the Norwegian getting the sack ramped up and United reportedly sounded out Antonio Conte’s availability.

However, crunch talks in the week gave Solskjaer the vote of confidence he needed. He further eased the pressure on himself with the win over Tottenham.

According to the Daily Mail, though, Woodward’s actions are another reason why the manager did not get the sack last week.

The newspaper claims that he does not want to harm his reputation further by removing Solskjaer.

The Old Trafford chief, who has proved a controversial figure in his time at the club, announced his intention to step down following the European Super League fiasco in April.

He will leave at the end of the year, ahead of the January transfer window.

Woodward reportedly feels wielding the axe would provide a ‘damning final comment’ on his time in his role.

The 49-year-old moved to United in 2005 and took over his current job from David Gill in 2012.

Man Utd’s latest win forced Solskjaer to change his formation and field one of his oldest lineups in his almost three years in charge.

However, he remains under pressure ahead of games against Atalanta and Manchester City this week.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Tottenham striker target Dusan Vlahovic wants to move to Juventus, following the reveal that he is looking for a new club. (Tuttosport)

Newcastle have already faced rejection from some of their ideal managerial targets. (Daily Mirror)

However, the recruitment process will speed up this week as the club want a new manager in charge in time for the international break. (Daily Telegraph)

While Newcastle are looking to appoint a new manager, Tottenham could sack theirs after crisis talks over Nuno Espirito Santo’s future on Sunday. (Daily Telegraph)

The Portuguese has lost the confidence of some of his players, who lack trust in him keeping the job. (Daily Mirror)

DE BRUYNE’S MAN CITY FEARS

Kevin de Bruyne remains unsure if he will start Manchester City’s derby with Manchester United, following recent struggles to complete 90 minutes. (The Sun)

Meanwhile, City are looking to sign Liverpool-linked Nice striker Amine Gouiri. (Fichajes)

Pep Guardiola’s side are also in a battle with Liverpool and Man Utd to keep hold of talented youngster James McAtee. (The Sun)

Instagram will not take action against racist abuse aimed at Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, unless he reports the abuse himself. (Daily Mirror)

TOTTENHAM MANAGERS LINED UP

Ryan Mason could take interim charge of Tottenham if Nuno gets the sack. (Football Insider)

But former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca remains a candidate after his links with the job in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Blackburn will ramp up their transfer interest in Aberdeen star Ryan Hedges in January. (Daily Record)

RICE URGES WEST HAM PROGRESS

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has urged his team-mates to keep driving for a European finish in the Premier League, following their 4-1 win over Aston Villa. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that Brighton counterpart Graham Potter has all the ingredients to manage a bigger club. (Daily Mail)

Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba would prefer to move to Juventus if he leaves Old Trafford next summer. (Sportitalia)