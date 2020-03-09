Manchester United are watching another Norwegian striker with a view to a possible £25m summer swoop, while Tottenham are plotting a raid on Rangers as they hunt a new left-back, according to Monday’s Paper Talk.

MAN UTD SEND SCOUTS TO WATCH ANOTHER PROLIFIC NORWEGIAN

Manchester United are reportedly to have sent scouts to make regular checks on Crystal Palace forward Alexander Sorloth, who is starring on loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor.

That’s according to The Sun, who claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has instructed his team of spies to make regular running checks on the Norwegian, with their scouts in attendance for Saturday’s Super Lig clash between Trabzonspor and Gaziantep.

United manager Solskjaer is desperate to add more firepower to his squad and, having missed out on a deal for Erling Haaland in January, who went on to join Borussia Dortmund – he is back on the trail of another of his countrymen in the shape of Sorloth.

And it’s claimed it is the second time in as many weeks that United have watched Sorloth, having also been present the week before in their 5-2 win over Rizespor.

A potential move to United would complete a remarkable turnaround for Sorloth, who failed to make the grade with the Eagles, having signed in January 2018.

Having been bought for £9million, Sorloth was allowed to leave on loan after failing to score for Palace in 16 appearances for the club.

But he was allowed to move to Turkey in summer 2018 and the move looks set to backfire with Trabzonspor reportedly having the option to make his move a permanent £7m deal as part of his loan arrangement. He racking up 21 goals and seven assists in his first season with the club.

And while his form has brought him to the attention of Real Madrid, who were linked last week, it is United who are said to be leading the charge with an offer of £25m said to being considered – offering Trabzonspor an instant profit on their investment.

It’s claimed United scouts were also keeping tabs on Sorloth’s teammate Ugurcan Cakir, the goalkeeper who has been strongly linked with Liverpool and was the subject of a failed bid from Sheffield United in January.

AND THE REST

Tottenham are keen to recruit a left-back this summer and have targeted £22m-rated Borna Barisic, the 27-year-old Croatian who plays for Rangers (The Sun)

Juventus are gearing up to prise Willian away from Chelsea, with the hotshot winger entering the final months of his current contract at the club (The Sun)

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, with Frank Lampard ready to ditch Kepa Arrizabalaga (The Sun)

England’s friendlies against Italy and Denmark are set to be cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis (The Sun)

Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher is wanted by Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem on loan (The Sun)

Tottenham want to raid PSV Eindhoven again for 16-year-old left-back Nawaaz Landfeld (The Sun)

Real Madrid are strongly considering a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalagathis summer, with the Blues thought to be interested in both Barcelona shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson (Daily Star)

Liverpool will face stiff competition for Timo Werner this summer as Barcelona and Inter Milan have entered the race to sign the forward (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – continually linked with a move – has stressed he is “happy” at Emirates Stadium (Daily Mirror)

Paulo Dybala told his agent to cancel his move to Manchester United – even when the Juventus striker’s representative was sat in Ed Woodward’s office (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has admitted that a move to Inter Milan was his preferred option during the January transfer window (Daily Mirror)

Ronaldinho has been warned he could be held behind bars for up to six months as an investigation sparked by his use of a doctored passport to enter Paraguay continues (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are confident they can keep hold of Tahith Chong this summer and commit the 20-year-old forward to a long-term contract (Daily Mail)

Dean Henderson has told his Sheffield United team-mates he will be back on loan at the club next season if he is not guaranteed a starting role at parent club Manchester United (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are planning to hand Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne a new contract worth £350,000 a week (Daily Express)

Arsenal are considering a £48m move for former striker Donyell Malen, now at PSV, as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Daily Express)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is set to splash out £80m on Inter Milan ace Milan Skriniar in a bid to solve his defensive problems (Daily Express)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is eager to lure Manchester City’s John Stones to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window (TEAMtalk EXCLUSIVE)

Premier League clubs fear being ordered to play behind closed doors by the end of this month and two teams told The Daily Telegraph the season could still have to stop because of the coronavirus (Daily Telegraph)

Germany’s health minister has called for Rangers’ Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen to be postponed (The Scottish Sun)

Rangers could land a huge windfall through the deal they negotiated with Chelsea over starlet Billy Gilmour (The Scottish Sun)