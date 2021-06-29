Transfer hopes shattered after Man Utd pull the plug on €50m move

The prospects of a €50m transfer that would bring a France international to Man Utd appear bleak after a report detailed why they have recoiled from the move.

The undisputed number one transfer target for Man Utd this summer is Jadon Sancho. The England winger was also their top priority last summer. But a year on, they finally appear close to securing their man after Dortmund lined up a direct replacement.

Jack Grealish was widely touted as a potential back-up option last summer if Sancho did not sign. Neither man did, but elite level clubs always have irons in the fire over back-up options should their Plan A fail to materialise.

One man who had been mooted as a possible Plan B this time around was Barcelona and France forward, Ousmane Dembele.

The 24-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal at the Camp Nou. And with Barcelona in deep financial debt, a cut-price exit had been speculated to generate vital funds.

Liverpool were also thought to be in the mix alongside Man Utd, but according to Sport Witness, any potential deal is now dead in the water.

The main reason for all hope being lost stems from the serious injury Dembele recently suffered at Euro 2020.

Dembele suffered damage to his knee tendon in France’s group stage clash with Hungary. As such, Barcelona recently confirmed he is facing a lengthy four-month layoff after going under the knife.

June 29 Transfer Chatter - Latest on Ramos future, Roma want Rui Patrício and Chelsea determined to keep Alonso Sergio Ramos is weighing up his options, with Man City, PSG and Bayern Munich waiting on the Real Madrid defender, Roma are preparing a £13m offer for Wolves keeper Rui Patrício and Chelsea want to keep hold of Marcos Alonso

Per Sport Witness (citing Catalonian journalist Xavi Campos), that has ended any chance of a deal despite Man Utd previously being ‘willing to pay around €50m’ for his services.

Figures at Barcelona are deemed not to be optimistic over selling the forward this summer. As such, they may be forced into a last-ditch January sale. If not, they run the risk of losing him for free next summer.

In any case, should Man Utd succeed in signing Sancho, a move for Dembele would have been rendered irrelevant anyway.

Rennes admission paves way for Man Utd transfer

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been lifted in their quest to bring talented midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to Old Trafford this summer after Rennes’ sporting director spoke out on the prospective deal.

The 18-year-old has been on United’s radar for some time. But on Sunday, he was mentioned as a potential target for the Red Devils once again.

Indeed, reports on Monday claimed United were ready to open talks with his club on a prospective deal. Furthermore, it seems they are willing to sell for a fee of around €40m (£34.3m), given Camavinga has just a year left on his deal.

However, Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice admits they are yet to have been contacted by United. Nonetheless, they have admitted there’s a strong chance he will leave. That’s because they don’t want to lose him on a free.

Speaking to TV Rennes he said of United’s rumoured interest: “No offer was received for Eduardo Camavinga, neither from PSG nor from Manchester United. We remain calm about his situation. I know he doesn’t want to go free.”

READ MORE: Man Utd reach ‘total agreement’ on defender deal but player demands scary salary