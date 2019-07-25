Aston Villa have signed Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee.

Villa, promoted back to the Premier League last season, have not revealed the length of the 21-year-old’s contract.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Douglas Luiz subject to a work permit,” the club said on their official website.

Luiz joined City from hometown club Vasco da Gama in 2017, but he never featured for Pep Guardiola’s side and spent the last two seasons on loan at Spanish side Girona.

Luiz becomes the 11th new player to sign for Villa this summer, taking their spending soaring through the £100m mark and making Dean Smith’s side by far the most active Premier League club.

