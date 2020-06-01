Transfer insider warns Man Utd why double transfer blow is likely

Manchester United have been warned that they could miss out on Jadon Sancho and another top target after an insider gave a revealing insight into the mood over players sales this summer.

United’s interest in Borussia Dortmund flyer Sancho is well documented and the winger showed why he’s a man in demand with a hat-trick on Sunday as his side brushed lowly Paderborn aside.

United have been touted as the favourites to land 20-year-old England winger, but Bayern Munich are emerging has serious rivals to land the €120million-rated winger.

Such has been the interest in him that Dortmund are unwilling to negotiate a lower price for the player, despite the global pandemic that has seen worldwide transfer valuations plummet.

Nonetheless, United remain keen to bring the former Man City man back to the Premier League and are also strongly touted as having an interest in Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz.

It’s not just United who are looking to transform their fortunes with some major outlays this summer, with Barcelona also looking to invest heavily with the Spanish giants chasing the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Miralem Pjanic.

However, ESPN pundit Gabriel Marcotti strongly believes Europe’s top clubs will find it hard to recruit their top targets this summer with selling clubs in no mood to cash-in on their star men – with Inter’s stance on selling Martinez altering due to the recent agreement to sell Mauro Icardi to PSG.

He said: “First and foremost it means Inter can take a huge, huge sigh of relief, they had counted on that money.

“It’s less than they hoped for, but it’s an enormous amount of money.

“It’s also hugely significant that you get Icardi’s wages off the books if you’re Inter.

“What it also does in terms of Lautaro is that unless he goes to them and says he wants to leave and won’t play unless they sell him – and there’s zero indication he’ll do that – it also means that they can extend his contract and give him a bump, they have that little bit more money to play with.

“Talking to agents, you get the sense that a lot of clubs who have a prized asset they’re willing to sell – whether it’s Kai Havertz or Jadon Sancho – those guys are saying ‘well, let’s not sell him this summer because quite frankly it’s a buyer’s market out there.

“Very few teams actually have the cash.

“They might hold onto him for a season, then a year from now when the market hopefully has picked up, they’ll see where they are.”

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez – who has also been heavily linked with United – says he will make an announcement about his “new club” on Wednesday.