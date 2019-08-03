Transfer issue could force Man Utd to ditch pursuit of Dybala

Paulo Dybala’s proposed move from Juventus to Manchester United has been struck by a problem, it has been reported.

Dybala is being strongly tipped to move to Old Trafford before Thursday’s deadline, with Juventus keen to swap the Argentina international with Red Devils frontman Romelu Lukaku.

The reigning Serie A champions view the Belgium international as a player who can thrive alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in attack next season, and help them end their long wait for Champions League success under Maurizio Sarri.

United are still trying to broker a swap deal that will see Dybala and Lukaku exchange places, in what would be one of the biggest transfers of the summer.

Yet Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri has claimed the deal has been struck by a problem relating to image rights.

He tweeted: “New issue on Manchester United signing Dybala.

“Pending image rights problem:

“The fmr company owning them sued him for 40m€ for breaching contract unilaterally.

“Mufc received official mail from them.

“Back in February Dybala had to pay for breaching unilaterally agent contract too.”

Whether the image rights problem heavily impacts United’s pursuit of the striker remains to be seen at this stage, although it could provide the reason why the Red Devils are also chasing Dybala’s strike partner Mario Mandzukic – who could be available for a cut-price £12million.

