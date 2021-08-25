Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd on pole for huge deal despite crazy Raiola transfer demands

Manchester United are leading contenders to sign Erling Haaland next summer despite his agent’s ridiculous demands, while Tottenham are hunting at least one midfielder before the August 31 deadline, all in the Euro papers.

RAIOLA’S HAALAND DEMANDS

Manchester United are in “pole position” to sign Erling Haaland next summer, despite details leaking about the cost of a deal for the striker.

German outlet Bild maintain that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are best placed to land the prolific striker, who will stay with Borussia Dormund for at least one more season.

That news comes in spite of suggestions from Bild’s Christian Falk that Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola demanded a €50m per-year wage packet for his client.

Negotiations with Chelsea are understood to have taken place earlier this summer with Italian agent Raiola asking for a staggering weekly wage of over £800,000 before tax.

Raiola, whose relationship with United is understood to be frosty, was also asking for a €40m agents fee, so it’s no surprise the Blues eventually decided against submitting a formal offer for the Norway striker.

Haaland, whose proposed move to United in December 2020 fell through partly due to United refusing to meet Raiola’s demands, has started the season on fire. The 21-year-old has scored two goals and grabbed three assists in his first two Bundesliga games.

He blasted 41 goals in 41 games last season, but BVB have made it clear that Haaland won’t be sold this summer.

MBAPPE LATEST

The brother of PSG owner Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has sent a message to Real Madrid over Kylian Mbappe’s price tag and taken a swipe at Gareth Bale ‘the golfer’ (Football Espana)

Real Madrid’s negotiations with PSG for Kylian Mbappe have begun, although PSG are yet to respond to the €160m offer. The player has asked the club to negotiate (Marca)

PSG are said to want as much as €200million for star man Kylian Mbappe (Mundo Deportivo)

Samuel Umtiti is determined to stay at Barcelona this season (Mundo Deportivo)

SPURS WORK ON NANDEZ

Tottenham Hotspur are working “under the radar” to sign midfielder Nahitan Nández from Cagliari (La Nuova Sardegna)

Spurs will ‘try to buy’ Franck Kessie by inserting Tanguy Ndombele as part of the operation (La Repubblica)

Paris Saint-Germain’s Layvin Kurzawa has been offered to Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace (Foot Mercato)

RONALDO PUSHING FOR CITY MOVE

Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing for a move to Man City (L’Equipe)

Atalanta have made contact with Paris Saint-Germain over the possibility of signing Arnaud Kalimeundo (Sky Sport Italia)

Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek has emerged as a potential target for Jose Mourinho’s Roma (Corriere dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid have set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Pablo Sarabia (Marca)

CHELSEA CHASE MORIBA

Ilaix Moriba looks set to be leaving Barcelona this summer. Chelsea firmly in the race for his signature (Mundo Deportivo)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rafinha is eager to secure a move to Milan (Calciomercato)

Lyon are looking at Zenit St. Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun as a potential replacement for Memphis Depay (Le10 Sport)

Tottenham have held informal talks with the representatives of Lyon forward Houssem Aouar (Sky Sports)

There has been a breakthrough in the negotiations between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla over Thomas Delaney. He is heading to Spain for a medical (Patrick Berger)

