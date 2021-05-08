Chelsea want a new striker this summer and Liverpool talisman Mo Salah is now on their radar, while Arsenal have an Ajax man on their list ahead of the summer, all in the papers.

SALAH IN CHELSEA’S PLANS

Chelsea have drawn up a sensational plan to bring Mohamed Salah back to Stamford Bridge, according to Bild.

Salah’s first shot at Premier League football with the Blues did not quite work out. After arriving in January 2014, he left for Roma two years later and hardly anyone blinked an eye. His form though with the Serie A side had Liverpool on alert and they signed him in June 2017 for £34.5m. And since then the 28-year-old will go down as one of Jurgen Klopp’s greatest signings.

He won the Golden Boot in back-to-back seasons. Helped the Reds with the Champions League and the Premier League last season and this time around he has scored 29 goals in 46 appearances in a side which has been decimated by injuries.

Now Bild reporter Christian Falk says Chelsea are pondering a move for the Egypt forward.

It is widely expected that Thomas Tuchel will strengthen his attack this summer. And two big names have been linked with them. Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and former Chelsea forwar Romelu Lukaku. Falk in fact claims those two, along with Salah make up Tuchel’s shortlist.

ESPN also claim Tuchel is interested in signing Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

It sounds like Chelsea are casting their net far and wide. But one thing is for sure, a move for Salah would be expensive. The forward has two years left on his current deal.

Salah has previously spoken about his desire to play in LaLiga. However, a move to another Premier League club has not been mooted until now.

ARSENAL TARGET AJAX MAN

Arsenal are considering a move for Ajax’s Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, although they will wait for the verdict in the 25-year-old’s appeal against a doping ban before making a formal offer. (Goal)

Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in appointing Raul as coach ahead of next season. (Goal)

Leeds United believe they can land transfer target Rodrigo De Paul this summer for less than the player’s reported fee of £37m (Football Insider)

Arsenal are backing manager Mikel Arteta following the club’s Europa League exit and will provide him with funds for a summer spending spree. (Sun)

NEYMAR TO SIGN NEW DEAL

Brazil forward Neymar will extend his contract on Saturday with Paris Saint-Germain by four years until 2026 (L’Equipe)

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has rejected Manchester City in favour of remaining at Inter Milan (Todo Fichajes)

Barcelona have highlighted Donyell Malen as an alternative signing to Memphis Depay. (Mundo Deportivo)

Major League Soccer club Inter Miami are looking to sign 35-year-old Inter Milan star Ashley Young (The Sun)

Manchester United and West Ham United are both looking to sign defender Nikola Milenkovic this summer (Calciomercato)

Aston Villa are preparing an offer for Burnley’s Dwight McNeil this summer (Football Insider)

BERGE PRICE TAG

Sheffield United are demanding £35m for Sander Berge despite their relegation from the Premier League. Arsenal, Everton and Aston Villa are interested (Yorkshire Live)

Real Madrid are open to selling Eden Hazard for £50m this summer (ABC)

Real Madrid have run out of patience with Eden Hazard and will listen to offers for the 30-year-old Belgium forward this summer. (Marca)

Aston Villa are preparing a £15m bid for Burnley’s 21-year-old England Under-21 winger Dwight McNeil. (Football Insider)

Tottenham Hotspur will not consider any offers for England striker Harry Kane, 27, this summer. (Standard)

PEREIRA FUTURE

Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira said his future depends on Lazio. ‘I certainly wouldn’t mind staying here’. (Football Italia)

West Ham have delayed contract talks with manager David Moyes as the club deals with the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic. (Mail)

Everton are interested in signing 18-year-old defender James Carragher, son of Liverpool legend Jamie, from Wigan Athletic. (Telegraph)

Georginio Wijnaldum’s agent says the Netherlands midfielder, 30, would be interested in talking to Bayern Munich about a free transfer move when his Liverpool contract expires this summer. (Sport1)

Tottenham and West Ham are among a number of European clubs monitoring Besiktas’ Canada forward Cyle Larin, 26. (90Min)

Burnley are weighing up a move for Stoke City’s 22-year-old Australia defender Harry Souttar. (Lancs Live)

VAN DE BEEK LIFELINE

Incoming Roma boss Jose Mourinho is considering returning to former club Manchester United with a bid for Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24. (Calciomercato)

Istanbul Basaksehir are interested in signing 32-year-old Wales full-back Neil Taylor on a free transfer when his Aston Villa contract expires this summer. (Sky Sports)

Wolves, Leicester City, Leeds United and Aston Villa are tracking 16-year-old Fleetwood Town defender Josh Feeney, who has been called up by both England and Scotland at Under-16 level. (Mail)

Manchester City, Manchester United and Barcelona have ‘requested’ to buy Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. (The Sun)

Jurgen Klopp is counting on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to be part of Liverpool’s future after admitting the midfielder has been a victim of circumstance this season. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United could use David De Gea in a swap deal to sign Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid this summer with talks already planned. (Daily Express)

