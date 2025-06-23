Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon has made a clear that he wants to sign for Liverpool next, though a transfer journalist has explained why any move is likely to be put on the backburner this summer and has revealed another big name star who could depart St James’ Park instead.

The winger moved to St James’ Park in a £45m move from Everton in January 2023 and has gone on to become an established England star during his time on Tyneside. And having scored 22 times, and adding another 23 assists from 106 appearances at Newcastle, it is easy to see why there are plenty of admirers for the 11-times capped star, who averages a G/A every 1.9 appearances.

However, since moving to the North-East, Gordon has been regularly linked with moves away and discussions were held over a possible transfer to boyhood team, Liverpool, last summer when it was apparent that Eddie Howe’s side needed to sell some assets to fall in line with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Ultimately, Newcastle’s sales instead of Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest and Yankuba Minteh to Brighton helped them raise the capital required, while their high valuation of Gordon ultimately put paid to Liverpool’s hopes.

However, links to Arne Slot’s side have never really faded and, with interest since reported from both Arsenal and Chelsea, journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed exactly where the player sees himself at next were he to ever leave.

“One day, I think he probably will end up at Liverpool. Will it be this summer? I very much doubt it,” Bailey said on TBR.

“But Liverpool is his preferred option. He’s on the list of the other clubs, I would say. We know Chelsea and Arsenal both want that left side upgrading. It’s not a secret and it’s a player they like.

“But yeah, to get Gordon out of Newcastle, I think it’s highly unlikely. Do Newcastle need to do a sale? Some clubs in football think they do and that’s why we’ve seen the Tino Livermento situation where City keep pecking away there…”

Gordon exit stance revealed amid Liverpool links

Despite Arne Slot’s keenness to bring Gordon to Anfield, Liverpool’s priorities remain on other areas of the side this summer, with a new central defender their next target.

To that end, Fabrizio Romano has revealed how they are likely to make a firm approach to Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi in the coming days, after the Reds struck on a deal to sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

In addition to that, Slot has also made clear his wishes to sign an upgrade at centre forward, with Darwin Nunez likely to be the next big name sold at Anfield.

If he departs, then Romano has suggested Hugo Ekitike could be Merseyside-bound.

As a result, the funds are unlikely to be there to strengthen on the left wing, and that situation is unlikely to change unless Luis Diaz departs. However, as a number of trusted journalists, including Paul Joyce, have reported, the Reds have no intentions of cashing in on the Colombian this summer.

We can also reveal that Gordon, for his part, remains extremely happy on Tyneside and is not agitating for a move anytime soon. Having recognised how Howe has aided his career, he is not pushing to depart any time soon and despite observers making clear that he would be keen to join Liverpool if the opportunity ever arose.

As Bailey suggests, however, there is a strong sense that Newcastle will have to sell a big name this summer.

However, the transfer journalist reckons any departure could come in the midfield in the form of Joelinton.

“They think Newcastle will have to do something. Newcastle say they don’t, but let’s see how that progresses. Again, that may be where it ties in our Joelinton story would if Newcastle have got to sell someone big, do you sell Joelinton to Saudi Arabia?

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Guehi move ‘activated’; new Harvey Elliott link

Meanwhile, Liverpool are understood to be planning an official move for Guehi this week after learning Crystal Palace’s asking price and having neared an agreement over personal terms, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed the triple move set to go through as a result.

Elsewhere on the incoming front, sporting director Richard Hughes has successfully negotiated a reduced deal with his former club Bournemouth to bring Milos Kerkez to Anfield, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.

On the departures front, Harvey Elliott could leave Anfield for a new Premier League suitor after they were strongly linked with a £40m (€47m / $54m) approach for the 22-year-old’s services.

Just three of the midfielder’s 18 league outings in 2024/25 lasted 45 minutes or more.

