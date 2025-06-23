Bologna’s Colombian defender Jhon Lucumi is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war, with Aston Villa and Bournemouth two of SIX Premier League clubs vying for his signature, TEAMtalk understands.

The 26-year-old centre-back, whose contract runs until June 2026, has a £24 million release clause, but suitors are pushing to secure the versatile centre-back for less as he enters the final year of his deal.

Lucumi’s desire to leave Bologna this summer has intensified interest, putting pressure on the Serie A side to negotiate.

In the Premier League, Aston Villa and Bournemouth have actively enquired about a potential deal, both aiming to negotiate below the £24 million clause.

Tottenham are closely monitoring developments, while Brentford and Brighton are poised to make contact.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, with over a year of sustained interest, remain in the race, and Manchester United, who previously scouted Lucumi, could rekindle their pursuit.

The depth of English interest highlights Lucumi’s appeal as a ball-playing defender suited to the Premier League’s intensity.

Three Italian giants also keen on Jhon Lucimi

Serie A clubs are also considering moves for Lucimi, TEAMtalk understands.

Roma have made Lucumi a top target to bolster Gian Piero Gasperini’s backline, while Inter Milan and AC Milan are both eager to secure his services, drawn by his experience in a three-man defence.

However, like their English counterparts, Italian clubs are wary of meeting the full release clause, hoping Bologna will lower their demands given Lucumi’s contract situation.

Bologna face a dilemma: hold firm for the £24 million or risk losing Lucumí for nothing next year.

His expressed desire to depart adds urgency, and with his release clause active, clubs are circling.

Lucumi’s blend of physicality, composure, and tactical nous makes him a prized asset in this window, and sources have stated he will move this summer.

He is keen on the move to England but playing for a top Italian side is also not off the table.

Who is Jhon Lucimi?

By Samuel Bannister

After three seasons and more than 100 appearances with Bologna, Lucumi looks ready for the next step in his career.

When Bologna qualified for the Champions League for the first time by the end of the 2023-24 season, most of the headlines were stolen by Riccardo Calafiori at the back, who subsequently earned a move to Arsenal. But Lucumi was a fairly regular presence in the position too and has stepped up alongside Sam Beukema since Calafiori’s exit.

Left-footed, Lucumi is extremely composed on the ball, but also strong in duels.

In the 2024-25 Serie A season, he ranked in the 96th percentile of centre-backs for ball recoveries per 90 minutes (6.06), 93rd percentile for switches per 90 minutes (0.55) and 93rd percentile for carries per 90 minutes (50.41).

Boasting a pass completion rate of 91.1%, Lucumi’s security in possession has stood out across different regimes at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

He took the step up to Champions League level well too, ranking in the 95th percentile of centre-backs in the 2024-25 competition for tackles per 90 minutes with 2.72.

Comfortable playing in a high line, Lucumi wins many duels in the middle third and can carry the ball forward to initiate attacks.

He has come a long way since his early days playing for Deportivo Cali in his native Colombia and then Genk in Belgium. As the prime of his career kicks into gear, Lucumi’s options are open wide this summer.

