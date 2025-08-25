Talks ‘advanced’ as Chelsea star becomes ‘top target’ for Bournemouth

Bournemouth are in ‘advanced talks’ with Chelsea as they try to sign Axel Disasi, with the Blues working on numerous exits before the transfer deadline on September 1.

Bournemouth had a great season in 2024-25, finishing ninth and picking up their best-ever points tally in the Premier League with 56. Several players hit new heights under the guidance of Andoni Iraola, though Bournemouth’s starting lineup has unfortunately been decimated this summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga returned to Chelsea before joining Arsenal, while Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Illia Zabarnyi and Dango Ouattara have all been sold.

Bournemouth have reinvested some of that money to bring in Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea, alongside Adrien Truffert, Bafode Diakite, Ben Doak and Amine Adli.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Cherries are aiming to reunite Petrovic with his former Chelsea team-mate Disasi.

Bournemouth have identified Disasi as their ‘clear top target’ to bolster the centre-back position following the departures of Huijsen and Zabarnyi.

Bournemouth recently made ‘direct contact with Chelsea’ and now negotiations between the two clubs are at an ‘advanced’ stage.

The exact type of transfer it will be is unclear at this stage, as Bournemouth and Chelsea are discussing how the ‘final formula’ will look.

But Bournemouth are described as ‘confident’ that they will get the move over the line.

Iraola’s side feel the Frenchman is undervalued at Chelsea and have pounced on the opportunity to sign him, possibly for a reduced price too.

Chelsea paid Monaco £38.5million for Disasi in August 2023 but he has fallen down the pecking order since then.

Disasi, Nkunku and Jackson all free to leave Chelsea

Disasi spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa and could land at the Vitality Stadium next.

The 27-year-old is far from the only player who could depart Chelsea in the latter stages of the summer window.

Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson and Ben Chilwell are all out of Maresca’s plans, too.

Nkunku is being eyed by Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. Jackson is also a target for Villa, though Newcastle United are putting up competition for the striker.

Once players such as Nkunku, Jackson and Sterling have been sold, Chelsea will be able to bring in Alejandro Garnacho and Xavi Simons.

