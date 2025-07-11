Bournemouth are confident of securing the £25million signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, which will pave the way for a new Everton signing, TEAMtalk understands.

Petrovic, 25, has offers on the table from Bournemouth and Sunderland, but a deal with the Cherries is now close to completion, as they look to fill the void left by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea are negotiating the Serbian international’s exit fee. He is keen to stay in England despite interest from French side Strasbourg, where he spent last season on loan, as he eyes a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Strasbourg are also owned by the same Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital ownership as Chelsea, which led to Petrovic ending up at the Ligue 1 club under Liam Rosenior, with Enzo Maresca opting for alternative options.

The talented stopper now wants to become a No.1, with Bournemouth confident of sealing a deal as they seek a replacement for Kepa.

Kepa spent last season with Bournemouth on loan from Chelsea, but joined Arsenal permanently at the start of July when his £5m release clause was triggered.

Sunderland have also served their notice of intent on landing Petrovic, to provide competition for Anthony Patterson ahead of their top-flight return, but are now looking at other options.

Maresca not convinced by Petrovic; Everton close in on Cherries star

Sunderland believe Petrovic will now be heading to Bournemouth but Regis Le Bris is still keen to add to his goalkeeping options in the near future.

The reason for Chelsea’s decision to sell is because Petrovic was deemed not good enough with the ball at his feet by Maresca, with Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen preferred.

But Bournemouth have no such reservations over Petrovic’s ball playing ability and are pushing hard to get the deal over the line.

The only potential stumbling block is an image rights issue with Petrovic that needs resolving but it’s not believed to be a deal breaker.

Bournemouth’s need for a new keeper will be stepped up with Mark Travers set to head to Everton as back-up to Jordan Pickford.

The Toffees have released two goalkeepers – Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia – and David Moyes and his recruitment team have identified Travers, 26, as a target. The Irish international spent the second half of last season on loan with Middlesbrough.

It remains to be seen what Travers’ potential arrival will mean for young Everton stopper Harry Tyrer, with more to follow from TEAMtalk on his future soon.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, meanwhile, who spent last term on loan at Arsenal, is also due to be offloaded as Andoni Iraola’s rebuild at the back following the big-money sales of key defenders Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez steps up.

