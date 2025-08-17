Burnley and Sunderland are both interested in FC Copenhagen centre-back Gabriel Pereira, TEAMtalk understands, though the Premier League duo face obstacles in completing a deal.

The 25-year-old is one of the Danish side’s star players and has started all five of their league games this season. Pereira signed for Copenhagen last summer and has made 51 appearances to date for the club, notching four goals.

We understand that the Brazilian defender is on the radar of several clubs this summer. Burnley and Sunderland have held talks with his representatives, while Bundesliga side FC Koln have also shown interest.

In the Serie A, Sassuolo came very close to signing Pereira, and they remain interested in securing his services.

A move to one of these clubs is seen as possible in the near future, as the transfer window approaches its end, with all of Pereira’s suitors remaining in contact over a potential deal.

Burnley boss Scott Parker is keen to bring in more defensive reinforcements after his side shipped three goals in a defeat to Tottenham on Saturday – a poor start as the Clarets look to fight relegation.

Sunderland, on the other hand, triumphed 3-0 over West Ham in their opening Premier League fixture, but Regis Le Bris wants to bring in more competition for centre-backs Dam Ballard, Omar Alderete and Jenson Seelt.

Pereira eyes Champions League challenge