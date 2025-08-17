Burnley and Sunderland ‘hold talks’ to sign Brazilian star – sources
Burnley and Sunderland are both interested in FC Copenhagen centre-back Gabriel Pereira, TEAMtalk understands, though the Premier League duo face obstacles in completing a deal.
The 25-year-old is one of the Danish side’s star players and has started all five of their league games this season. Pereira signed for Copenhagen last summer and has made 51 appearances to date for the club, notching four goals.
We understand that the Brazilian defender is on the radar of several clubs this summer. Burnley and Sunderland have held talks with his representatives, while Bundesliga side FC Koln have also shown interest.
In the Serie A, Sassuolo came very close to signing Pereira, and they remain interested in securing his services.
A move to one of these clubs is seen as possible in the near future, as the transfer window approaches its end, with all of Pereira’s suitors remaining in contact over a potential deal.
Burnley boss Scott Parker is keen to bring in more defensive reinforcements after his side shipped three goals in a defeat to Tottenham on Saturday – a poor start as the Clarets look to fight relegation.
Sunderland, on the other hand, triumphed 3-0 over West Ham in their opening Premier League fixture, but Regis Le Bris wants to bring in more competition for centre-backs Dam Ballard, Omar Alderete and Jenson Seelt.
Pereira eyes Champions League challenge
Despite the growing attention, TEAMtalk understands that Pereira has made a clear choice: he wants to stay at FC Copenhagen, at least for now.
Pereira enjoys the club, feels a strong bond with the fans, and has built a positive relationship with the coach. These factors are playing a big role in his decision.
Another important point is the Champions League. Copenhagen will take part in the league phase this term, and Pereira is eager to compete at that level.
He sees this as a key step for his growth and wants to help the Danish side in Europe before deciding on his long-term future.
Copenhagen, for their part, already set a price tag at around €10m to €12m (£8.6m / $11.7m to £10.3m / $14m) to evaluate offers.
For the moment, Pereira remains focused on Copenhagen, with the idea of reassessing his options after the Champions League campaign. His definitive decision, however, is expected soon.
