Chelsea are seriously considering a move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, while Tottenham could rival the Blues for his signature this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The 22-year-old is undoubtedly one of the Premier League’s best young centre-backs, and David Moyes has a fight on his hands to keep hold of his prized asset.

Branthwaite has played a crucial role in helping the Toffees stay in the Premier League over a turbulent few years. Everton kept 10 clean sheets in the league in 2024/25, while Everton also conceded the joint-third-fewest goals in the division, largely thanks to his dependability in the centre of defence.

The centre-back combo of Branthwaite and James Tarkowski is arguably one of the strongest in Europe, but Chelsea are now threatening to take Branthwaite away from Merseyside.

Enzo Maresca is keen to add to his defensive options and Branthwaite figures highly on Chelsea’s transfer shortlist, as TEAMtalk reported on May 22, along with Ajax’s Jorrel Hato. Branthwaite is viewed as an alternative to Dean Huijsen, whom the Blues missed out on to Real Madrid.

Tottenham are also admirers of Branthwaite, though sources insist the interest from the Europa League winners is not currently as advanced as Chelsea’s. They are less in need of a new left-sided centre-back, though defensive additions are possible to fill the void that’ll be left by departing star Ben Davies.

Everton are in a strong position, however. They are not under any pressure with regards to PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) and with Branthwaite under contract until 2027, with the club having the option to extend that deal by another year, they are set to demand a huge fee for his signature.

Everton won’t budge on Branthwaite valuation

As we have consistently reported, it would take a fee in the region of £70m-£75m for Everton to consider selling Branthwaite this summer.

The Toffees point to the fees for Harry Maguire (£80m), Wesley Fofana (£75m) and the valuation of Marc Guehi (£70m, in January) as yardsticks for Branthwaite’s price point.

Everton boss Moyes is also determined to keep Branthwaite and build the team around him, and the manager has the full backing of new owners The Friedkin Group.

TFG are in their first summer transfer window in charge of the Toffees and to make selling Branthwaite one of their first acts would not go down well with supporters.

The fact that Everton are preparing for a major squad rebuild this summer does offer Chelsea and Tottenham some hope that a huge offer would secure Branthwaite’s signing.

However, Branthwaite is not attempting to force an exit, he is happy with Everton and will not agitate for an exit. Sources also state that Everton are prepared to offer the defender a lucrative new contract to tie down his future for the long-term.

TEAMtalk also understands that although there is interest from Chelsea and Tottenham, nothing is advanced at this stage and no concrete enquiries have been made by the London duo.

Everton fended off offers for Branthwaite from Manchester United last summer and are ready to do so again unless a club matches their big valuation.

