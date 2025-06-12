Rangers’ breakout star Hamza Igamane is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war, with Everton among several clubs vying for his signature, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources indicate that Ligue 1 sides Lens, Lille, Rennes, and Strasbourg, alongside Premier League outfits Everton, Brentford, and West Ham, are tracking the 22-year-old Moroccan striker.

The interested parties believe a structured deal, potentially reaching £20m with add-ons, could secure his services, though Rangers are poised to hold out for the highest possible fee.

Igamane, who joined Rangers for just £1.7m last summer, has enjoyed a stellar debut season, netting 16 goals and providing three assists in the Scottish Premiership.

His explosive performances, including a memorable late winner against Celtic, have made him a cult hero at Ibrox and earned him a senior Morocco call-up.

His blend of pace, technical finesse, and clinical finishing have made him one of the best talents in Scotland, with clubs seeing him as a high-potential prospect capable of thriving at the elite level.

Rangers, now backed by a £20m investment from shareholders following a recent takeover form the 49ers, are under no immediate pressure to sell. The club’s model of buying young talents and selling for profit, however, suggests they could be tempted by a substantial offer.

READ MORE: TWO Rangers striker targets revealed as Kevin Thelwell spearheads hunt

Everton eye Igamane as Calvert-Lewin looks set to leave

A £20 million package, as suggested, would represent a significant return on Rangers’ initial investment, aligning with the recruitment policy of the club.

The Glasgow side are expected to negotiate hard, leveraging Igamane’s five-year contract to maximize his transfer fee.

While Igamane is content at Rangers, his ambition to compete at the highest level could sway his decision if a compelling offer arrives.

Everton, seeking a long-term replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is expected to leave on a free transfer, and West Ham, aiming to rejuvenate their attack, are particularly keen.

TEAMtalk revealed the Toffees’ interest in Igamane on March 26. After scouting him extensively, David Moyes’ side are considering a move.

Everton have a good relationship with Rangers and have signed the likes of Nathan Patterson, Steven Naismith and Duncan Ferguson from them in the past. The fact that former Toffees sporting director Kevin Thelwell has left to join Rangers is another aspect to keep in mind.

Everton are also keen on Villarreal striker Thierno Barry, as TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Harry Watkinson has reported. However, we have had no confirmation on recent claims of a bid being submitted.

In France, Lille’s need for a new striker post-Jonathan David adds urgency to their pursuit, with Igamane on their shortlist.

The Moroccan is a player to keep a close eye on in the coming weeks, but Rangers certainly won’t let him go easily.

DON’T MISS: The 10 biggest transfers for Club World Cup as Man City, Real Madrid reinforce