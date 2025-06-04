Fulham and Crystal Palace have joined the chase for in-demand Germany international Nadiem Amiri – and sources can reveal which of the pair are the most likely to pull off his signing.

The Mainz attacking midfielder is set to leave the Bundesliga this summer, with the Premier League clubs having already made their interest known.

Clubs on the continent, including in the Bundesliga, are also known admirers of Amiri, who sources have revealed can leave for a fee of around €18m (£15.1m, $20.5m) this summer.

Amiri has continued to impress this season, and with no release clause in his contract, his asking price means he won’t be short of suitors.

His impressive form this season saw him rewarded with an international recall, although he will sit out his country’s Nations League semi-final with Portugal on Wednesday night through a minor injury.

Palace have Amiri among their targets, but sources understand that it is Fulham that are pushing the most as they look to beef up their engine room.

Marco Silva continues to be linked with an exit, but the Fulham boss, who says he’s staying put, has been promised funds to bolster.

Fulham sold Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich for £46m last summer and are looking to add fresh blood as part of a midfield revamp.

Amiri, 28, could potentially replace the long-serving Tom Cairney amid interest from ambitious Championship new boys Wrexham.

Fellow long-serving midfielder Harrison Reed is also likely to be on the move; a reunion with Scott Parker at newly-promoted Burnley on the cards.

DON’T MISS ⭐ Crystal Palace battling Fulham for free transfer of LaLiga midfielder

Amiri to England? Second time lucky after brutal Leeds snub

If Amiri’s name is familiar to English audiences, it might be off the back of the player’s on/off transfer saga involving Leeds United two summers ago.

Back in the Championship and contemplating ways to strengthen their squad ahead of a promotion push under then-new manager Daniel Farke, Leeds struck a fee in the region of £6m to bring Amiri to Elland Road.

The player travelled to England, held talks with the Whites and was even reported to have agreed personal terms.

However, after wanting a clause put in his contract guaranteeing he could leave if Leeds did not secure promotion at the first attempt, the Whites backed out of a move. And he returned to then-club Bayer Leverkusen with his tail between his legs.

There had also been suggestions at the time that his wife – pregnant at the time – did not want to up sticks and relocate to West Yorkshire.

However, his time back at Leverkusen did not go to plan and after failing to convince Xabi Alonso of regular starts, he was soon on the move again – this time across Germany to Mainz.

Signing a deal to 2028, Amiri has since impressed, playing a part in 18 goals (nine scored, nine assists) from 47 appearances – 13 of which (eight goals, five assists) have come from 32 games this season.

But with Mainz now seemingly ready to sell, the seven-times capped Germany star could be set to seal a move to England at the second time of asking.

READ NEXT 🦅 Exclusive: Inter Milan accelerate Marc Guehi move as Liverpool thunder into race