Galatasaray have been given fresh hope of signing Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu, with the midfielder now pushing for the eye-catching transfer, TEAMtalk understands.

The 31-year-old is one of Turkey’s best and most high-profile players, so it would be a major statement for Okan Buruk’s side to agree a deal for him.

On June 16, TEAMtalk revealed that Calhanoglu is open to a move to Galatasaray, but he had not expressed a strong intention to leave Inter, where he felt comfortable.

However, things have changed dramatically. Following a tense exchange with Inter captain Lautaro Martinez and the club’s president following their FIFA Club World Cup exit at the hands of Fluminense, Calhanoglu is now pushing to join Galatasaray.

TEAMtalk understands that Calhanoglu has already given his approval to a potential three-year contract with the Turkish side and hopes that the two clubs will soon find an agreement.

The midfielder joined Inter in 2021, and he has made 182 appearances for the Nerazzurri to date, notching 38 goals and 32 assists in the process.

Calhanoglu is contracted until 2027, but after his spat with Martinez, he looks increasingly likely to be on the move this summer.

Galatasaray submit offer for Inter star

The big obstacle for Galatasaray is the transfer fee. While Inter have lowered their original asking price for Calhanoglu from €45m (£38.9m / $52.8m) to around €30m (£25.9m / $35.2m), after recent dressing room tensions.

Galatasaray are still far from matching that figure. The Turkish club has offered around €15m (£13m / $17.6m) so far, and doesn’t plan to go much higher. Buruk’s side are convinced that around €15m is a fair price for Calhanoglu.

Despite interest from several top European clubs, TEAMtalk understands that Calhanoglu has made it clear that his priority is to return to Turkey.

He has turned down other offers out of respect and admiration for Galatasaray, the club he supported as a child.

Talks are ongoing, and the midfielder’s strong desire to complete the move is also playing a key role in bringing the two sides closer to a deal.

