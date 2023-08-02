Transfer News: Kane subject of massive Saudi bid; Gnonto denies Everton; Silva stance on Barcelona

Big Saudi spenders Al Hilal are trying to wreck Bayern Munich’s plans for Harry Kane, Leeds star Wilfried Gnonto has reached a decision on Everton interest, while Bernardo Silva’s chances of a move to Barcelona are on the rise.

AL HILAL CHASING HARRY KANE TRANSFER – EXCLUSIVE

Bayern’s chances of signing Harry Kane remain on course – but their hopes of signing him face a new challenge from Saudi Arabia, TEAMtalk revealed earlier today.

The Tottenham striker is very much set on leaving the club this summer and with just a year left on his deal appears likely to do so.

Bayern have so far seen two offers for the striker fall short – but a third offer, reportedly in the region of €95m, is now being prepped.

At this stage, that still falls short of Tottenham’s apparent £100m (€116m) asking price.

Now in an effort to flex their muscles and offer Spurs their asking price and more, TEAMtalk understands that Saudi outfit Al Hilal are ready to pay a world-record sum of £200m – slightly more than PSG paif for Neymar in 2017 – could yet see them gazump Bayern for his signature.

TEAMtalk has learned that the Pro League’s director of football, Michael Emenalo, has close contacts in England from his time with Chelsea and it is believed he feels Kane could be attainable.

EXCLUSIVE: SOUTHAMPTON REJECT BOURNEMOUTH BID FOR CHE ADAMS

Southampton have turned down an opening offer from Bournemouth for Che Adams, sources have told us.

Like Kane, the Scotland international also has a year to run on his deal and finds himself a striker in demand.

Having scored 10 goals for Saints last season, the 27-year-old was powerless to prevent the south-coast club slipping back into the second tier.

However, he looks unlikely to play a part in their push to bounce back at the first time of asking.

Indeed, there is interest in his services from the Cherries, Everton and Wolves -all of whom can offer him an instant return to the Premier League.

But it is Bournemouth, now managed by Andoni Iraola, who have made the first move.

Saints though have turned down their first offer, giving their two rivals hope.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that while the Cherries have seen an offer rejected, Saints are open to his sale and have rejected that bid in the hope of gaining more for his services.

SOURCES: BARECLONA STILL HOPE TO SIGN BERNARDO SILVA

Barcelona remain intent on signing Bernardo Silva this summer, despite so far failing to convince Man City to sell.

The Portuguese star has been on their radar for some time now, with Pep Guardiola convincing the 28-year-old to stay last summer.

However, their interest has never waned and they remain keen to try and prise him away from the Etihad, we understand.

City, though, having already lost Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan this summer remain determined to keep him and have offered him a big pay hike in the process.

TEAMtalk understands, however, that the imminent sale of Ousmane Dembele to PSG has seen Barcelona rekindle their interest in Silva – with the player himself also keen to make the switch.

GNONTO MAKES FINAL CALL ON EVERTON TRANSFER – EXCLUSIVE

TEAMtalk can reveal that Leeds winger Willy Gnonto has ruled out a move to Everton.

The Italy star was one of their few bright sparks in a miserable season at Elland Road that ultimately ended in relegation.

Now back in the second tier, the Whites have seen a plethora of stars quicky jump ship.

But Gnonto is one of the players that their new owners, 49ers Enterprises, want to keep.

Everton have seen two bids rejected, the second totalling £20m, with Leeds’ stance is that he is not for sale.

Now we understand that Gnonto has made clear that a move to Sean Dyche’s side holds no appeal.

However, that’s not to say that Leeds will be absolutely confident in keeping the star, either.

To that end, we can reveal two Italian giants have both expressed an interest in Gnonto in recent weeks.

