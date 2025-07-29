A fresh report has revealed that Manchester United have come to a firm decision over what to do with talented midfielder Kobbie Mainoo this summer, after Tottenham ramped up their plans to try and sign the England star in a stunning swoop.

Spurs are on the hunt for new midfield recruits and, after being embarrassed with their failed pursuit of Nottingham Forest skipper Morgan Gibbs-White, have turned to Mainoo as one of their alternative targets.

Indeed, it was reported that Tottenham were given hope from the Man Utd end that a potential transfer for the 20-year-old was on, after Mainoo struggled to establish himself in Amorim’s first XI last season.

The Red Devils have so far failed in their attempts to convince Mainoo to pen a new deal at Old Trafford, news that accelerated Spurs’ chase for the player as initial talks were said to have taken place recently.

However, GiveMeSport now claims that United chiefs have decided they want to retain Mainoo for the upcoming campaign, news that will come as a further blow to Tottenham in their efforts to land new recruits for Thomas Frank.

The report adds that the north London club’s ‘informal enquiries’ were rebuffed, with the Red Devils stating they have no intention of selling Mainoo at this time.

Instead, the United want to give their academy graduate a chance to become an important part of Amorim’s plans after he made an impressive start to the club’s pre-season programme.

New contract offer on the table for Kobbie Mainoo

While it’s also claimed that Spurs remain hopeful that United could change their stance and listen to offers for the midfielder, that has not happened to date.

Indeed, GiveMeSport adds that Mainoo has held positive talks with Amorim and is desperate to prove his worth to the Portuguese coach, with a new contract offer on the table for him to sign.

The midfielder is keen to be on the plane to the 2026 World Cup with England and is using pre-season to show Amorim and his coaching staff just how valuable he can be.

Indeed, journalist Carl Anka on The Athletic’s Talk of the Devils podcast admitted to noticing a major difference in United’s midfield engine room against West Ham in the US on Saturday evening, spearheaded by the impressive Mainoo.

Anka said: “There was an aggression in central midfield in the first half, in particular, from Mainoo and Ugarte as well.

“I know loads of people were talking about Ugarte’s run and set up he made for that offside goal, which I’ll leave (Athletic writers) Andy and Laurie to describe properly because they were in the stadium. But to me, at least, the segments I did get to see, you see both of these players jump up and really, instead of letting the problems in midfield grow and grow and grow, both those players are like, no, I’m not having that right now.

“I’m going to move forward and stop that from happening. That’s best exemplified by the second goal, which is just mainly nabbing interception before giving it to Fernandes as well.

“So yeah, they look sharper than how they have looked before. And I don’t just mean they look sharper than Leeds. They also look sharper than how they looked towards some of those Premier League games towards the back end of the season as well. So that’s nice.

“They look more capable of running to the degree that Amorim wants them to run. I’m sure suffering is ahead because Amorim loves using that word too, but they seem better equipped to deal with that.”

