Inter Milan are intensifying their efforts to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, but face new competition from Liverpool, who have surged into the race, TEAMtalk understands.

The 24-year-old is considered one of the best defenders in the Premier League and enjoyed an excellent 2024/25 campaign, having captained Palace to winning the FA Cup, the first major trophy in their history.

Oliver Glasner wants to keep hold of his best players as he prepares for Europa League football in the coming season, but with Guehi’s contract expiring in 2026, there is a strong chance he’ll depart Selhurst Park this summer.

TEAMtalk understands that Inter has made new contacts this week regarding a move for Guehi, following their initial approach, which we exclusively revealed on May 20.

Inter are looking to strengthen in defence this summer, due to uncertainty surrounding their centre-back Yann Bisseck, who has interest from Premier League sides Tottenham, Everton, West Ham and Bournemouth, as exclusively revealed on April 24.

Bisseck could leave Inter after the FIFA Club World Cup and Inter are actively scouting replacements and potential additions for their backline.

We understand that Guehi remains one of the main names on their shortlist, but Liverpool could scupper their plans.

READ MORE: Florian Wirtz: Spectacular new Liverpool bid greenlit by FSG

Liverpool show interest in Marc Guehi

The competition for Guehi is growing, as clubs believe there is a concrete possibility of him leaving Palace this summer.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool have recently shown interest in the England international, while Newcastle and Manchester United continue to follow his situation closely.

Guehi’s contract situation means that if Palace don’t sell him this summer, they risk losing him for a cut-price fee or even on a free transfer further down the line.

The talented defender is open to taking on a new challenge, despite enjoying a fantastic 2024/25 season with The Eagles.

With Simone Inzaghi leaving his role as Inter manager, the Italian side are expected to make many changes in the squad, and whoever is appointed as the new boss will have a say in transfer business.

Guehi represents one of the most discussed names within the Inter hierarchy in recent months and developments regarding his future are expected soon.

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE: Liverpool make huge NEW Wirtz offer; Man Utd switch striker targets

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Liverpool will target £150m ‘world-class’ striker AFTER signing Florian Wirtz

🔴 Florian Wirtz sends 14-word message to Liverpool fans after hearing controversial new rumour

🔴 £71m bid INCOMING for ‘world level’ Liverpool star who’s ‘prepared to leave Anfield’

Liverpool QUIZ: Most expensive signings per year, 2012-2023