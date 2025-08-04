Inter Milan have set their sights on Marseille’s in-form forward Mason Greenwood, TEAMtalk understands, with the Serie A giants initiating talks to sign the former Manchester United man, in a potential boost for Ruben Amorim.

Inter have identified the 23-year-old as a key target and are making moves towards a potential transfer, but Marseille won’t let him go cheaply.

TEAMtalk understands that Marseille are holding firm on their £55million (€63.2m / $73.1m) valuation of Greenwood, who has revitalised his career since joining the Ligue 1 side last summer.

The move comes as Inter aim to bolster their attacking options in their quest to reclaim the Scudetto and compete in Europe.

Greenwood has been a revelation at Marseille, showcasing the flair and goal-scoring prowess that once marked him as one of England’s brightest talents.

His seamless adaptation to French football, coupled with his versatility across the front line, has made him a prime target for Inter.

Sources close to the player indicate that Greenwood is content at Marseille, where he has found stability and fan support. However, the allure of joining a club of Inter’s stature, with its rich history and Champions League pedigree, is difficult to dismiss…

Man Utd have a big Mason Greenwood sell-on clause

Inter’s interest comes at a time when their attacking unit, led by the likes of Lautaro Martinez, is in need of additional depth to sustain a title challenge.

Greenwood’s pace, technical ability, and clinical finishing could complement Inter’s dynamic style under coach Cristian Chivu.

Marseille, however, are under no pressure to sell, with Greenwood’s contract running until 2028. The £55million price tag reflects their confidence in his value, especially after his standout performances this season.

Negotiations are at an early stage, and it remains to be seen whether Inter will meet Marseille’s demands or if Greenwood will be tempted by a return to a top European league.

For now, the forward’s focus remains on Marseille, but Inter’s ambition could spark a transfer saga in the coming weeks.

TEAMtalk sources state that Inter are not alone in their admiration for the former Man Utd man but they are currently heading the charge to try and land him.

Man Utd will also benefit if Greenwood is sold, as they included a 50% sell-on clause in the forward’s contract when selling him to Marseille.

This means Amorim’s side will receive half of any profit the French club make on Greenwood, after paying around £27million to land him last summer.

