Inter Milan have thundered into the race for Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber, who has also been considered by Manchester United and Newcastle, TEAMtalk understands.

The Nerazzurri’s new manager Cristian Chivu is looking to strengthen his midfield options and Timber, the twin brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber, figures highly on the club’s shortlist.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Inter recently made enquiries about the 24-year-old Feyenoord star, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Inter, meanwhile, are preparing for several exits, with key midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu prepared to join Galatasaray after a spat with Lautaro Martinez, as we revealed on June 7.

The future of fellow Inter midfielder Kristjan Asslani is also uncertain, so a double exit is possible.

For this reason, the club are exploring multiple options, including Lazio’s Nicolo Rovella, Atalanta star Ederson, and in-demand Stuttgart ace Angelo Stiller – as well as Timber.

Feyenoord have made their stance clear on a potential sale, with Premier League duo Man Utd and Newcastle also in the mix, albeit less so.

READ MORE: Man City open talks with Inter Milan for bargain transfer after shock sale

Feyenoord stand firm on star’s price tag

TEAMtalk understands that Feyenoord will NOT consider letting Timber leave for less than €25m (£21.6m / $29.3m).

Inter haven’t submitted an official offer yet, but they continue to gather information on the five-time capped Dutch international and he remains under serious consideration.

In recent weeks, there has also been some movement from the Premier League. As mentioned, Man Utd and Newcastle have shown interest in Timber, but no English club is advancing in talks so far.

Inter are still in the early stages of planning their midfield overhaul, but Timber remains an option as talks and internal evaluations continue.

Timber joined Feyenoord from FC Utrecht in 2022 and he has made 101 appearances for the Dutch giants to date, notching 17 goals and 13 assists.

He was named captain of Feyenoord last season, showing that he is valued for his leadership qualities on and off the pitch, despite still being a youngster.

Timber can play as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder and his versatility is one of the attributes that has captured Inter’s attention.

However, the fact that Timber was ruled out for the second half of the 2024/25 season with a serious knee injury makes a move for him a risk.

Feyenoord would like to keep him, but also don’t want to lose him on a free transfer next summer, when his contract expires.

DON’T MISS: Inter Milan most expensive signings: Champions League finalists’ 11 biggest buys

Serie A QUIZ: Which club made the biggest signing, 2020-2024?