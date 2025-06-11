Jonathan David, the Canadian forward who has lit up Ligue 1 with Lille, is giving serious consideration to a surprising move to the Saudi Pro League, TEAMtalk exclusively reveal.

The 24-year-old, whose contract is set to expire this summer, has emerged as a prime target for Saudi clubs, who are offering a lucrative deal that could redefine his career.

Sources close to the player indicate he is intrigued by the proposal, which includes a three-year contract valued at £60m – around £385,000 per week – encompassing salary and performance bonuses.

David’s rise to prominence at Lille has been meteoric. Since his 2020 transfer from Gent, he has notched 84 goals in 183 appearances, showcasing his lethal finishing and tireless work ethic.

His performances, including seven goals in this season’s Champions League, have drawn interest from European heavyweights like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Juventus.

Yet, with no concrete offers materializing from Europe’s elite, the Saudi Pro League’s ambitious vision and financial firepower have caught David’s attention.

The Saudi Pro League has been pushing to become a hub for global stars, with players like Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane elevating its profile. Clubs such as Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli are investing heavily in top talent, modern facilities, and competitive aspirations, both are very interested in David.

West Ham expected to miss out on Jonathan David

A move to Saudi is an opportunity for David to secure his financial future – a tempting project for a player at a career crossroad.

Despite his earlier ambitions of playing in the Premier League, where he admired its intensity, the lack of firm interest from England’s top clubs may push David toward the Middle East.

Many have expected him to arrive in England this summer as he is a huge fan of the Premier League. West Ham have shown interest in David and offered him a contract worth £100,000 per week, but the forward wasn’t convinced to join the London side.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that he is now leading towards a Saudi move and he could be a face of the SPL by the end of the window.

There is a real desire from Saudi’s top dealmakers to bring younger, top talent to the league and David represents a very good opportunity to do that.

