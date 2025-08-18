Rangers star Cyriel Dessers could still be on the move this summer, with AEK Athens reigniting their interest in the striker in a dramatic twist, TEAMtalk understands, while two other teams are also keen.

The Greek giants held talks over a move for the 30-year-old earlier in the summer and negotiations stalled, but sources state that the club remains open to signing him.

Dessers joined Rangers from Cremonese in 2023 for around £4.5million and he has been a polarising figure at Ibrox.

While his goal tally – 29 across all competitions last season – has shown flashes of potency, inconsistencies have led to calls for an upgrade in the striking department.

Rangers manager Russell Martin has been vocal about his desire for a new frontman to bolster the team’s attacking options, especially as the Scottish Premiership campaign intensifies.

However, any incoming transfer would hinge on offloading Dessers to free up funds and squad space, with the club keen to recoup a significant portion of their investment.

Earlier in the window, talks between AEK and Rangers broke down over valuation discrepancies, with the Gers holding out for a fee north of £5million. However, AEK’s persistence hasn’t waned, with a deal potentially back on…

FULL BREAKDOWN 👉 All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

Serie A clubs could join race for Rangers star

Insiders have revealed to TEAMtalk that AEK are still in regular contact with Dessers’ representatives, believing a deal can be revived.

The striker himself is said to be open to the move, enticed by the prospect of Champions League football and a fresh start in the Greek Super League, where AEK are perennial title contenders.

Complicating matters, however, is emerging interest from Serie A. Multiple clubs in Italy’s top flight have monitored Dessers, drawn to his physical presence and aerial ability.

Sources emphasise not to rule out an approach from the peninsula, where his style could suit the tactical demands of teams like Hellas Verona or Cagliari.

Italian scouts have attended recent Rangers matches, adding urgency to AEK’s efforts. Rangers also have strong connects with Italy via intermediaries.

For Rangers, selling Dessers could pave the way for Martin’s preferred target – a versatile forward capable of leading the line in Europe’s elite competitions. As the deadline approaches, all eyes are on Ibrox to see if Dessers’ future lies abroad or if he’ll fight for his place in Glasgow.

With the transfer market’s unpredictability, this story could have more chapters. Dessers’ decision might ultimately tip the scales, but for now, AEK’s renewed push keeps his future at Ibrox in doubt.

RANKED 🤑 The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Sesko behind Wirtz in top spot