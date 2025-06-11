Chelsea have put goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic up for sale, sparking a flurry of interest from clubs across Europe, with Leeds United among his suitors, TEAMtalk understands.

The 25-year-old Serbian international has emerged as a prime target for several high-profile teams, with Leeds still considering him as a potential No 1, among other targets.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Chelsea are open to the sale of Petrovic and now clubs are queuing up to sign him this summer.

We understand that along with Leeds, Aston Villa, Brentford, Wolves, Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, and Fiorentina have also registered interest, while Strasbourg are looking into securing his services permanently.

Petrovic’s impressive performances in Ligue 1 last season on loan at Strasbourg have underlined his credentials as a top-tier goalkeeper.

Despite his form, Chelsea’s head coach Enzo Maresca has made it clear he is seeking a new goalkeeper to fit his tactical vision, leaving Petrovic’s future at Stamford Bridge uncertain.

With Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, and Mike Penders already in the squad, Chelsea are open to offers around £25m for the former New England Revolution star. The Blues could also try again for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, after the Club World Cup.

Leeds considering swoop for Chelsea stopper

Leeds, back in the Premier League after securing promotion, see Petrovic as a solid option to solidify their goalkeeping department.

Daniel Farke is open to the sale of Illan Meslier, who was dropped from the starting XI towards the end of the 2024/25 campaign after a string of costly errors.

TEAMtalk revealed Leeds’ interest in Petrovic on April 2, and now the Yorkshire side are ready to step up their pursuit.

Premier League sides Aston Villa, Brentford, and Wolves are also in the race, viewing him as a reliable option to bolster their squads.

In Europe, Bayer Leverkusen’s interest highlights Petrovic’s growing reputation, while Juventus and Fiorentina are monitoring the situation, potentially offering a move to Serie A.

Strasbourg, where Petrovic thrived, are eager to bring him back. However, sources suggest Petrovic is reluctant to return on another loan and is aiming for a permanent move to a bigger club.

As the transfer window pauses, Chelsea’s decision to offload Petrovic has put clubs on alert, with the goalkeeper’s blend of youth, experience, and proven quality making him a hot commodity.

For now, Petrovic remains determined to solidify himself as a number one at a top club and is upset he has been left out of the club world cup squad.

