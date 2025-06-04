Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool battling Inter for Guehi; Man City seal stunning deal
All the latest rumours, transfer talks, medicals, agreements and done deals in one place – follow along with Wednesday’s live blog below.
With the first part of the summer window officially opening on June 1, TEAMtalk will be keeping across all the major breaking news from around Europe and beyond in your one-shop stop on all things transfers.
Stick with us throughout the day for all the latest updates as they happen…