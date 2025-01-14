Transfer news LIVE: Man City meeting to finalise €40m signing; Chelsea chase Bayern star

The biggest move of the January transfer window so far could be finalised today, so stick with TEAMtalk for all the latest updates.

Our live blog will keep you up to date with the latest developments on the biggest rumours, as well as confirmation of any significant done deals.

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Vitor Reis from Palmeiras, while Chelsea are looking at Mathys Tel after Bayern Munich showed an interest in Christopher Nkunku. And, of course, more updates on Marcus Rashford’s future should be due.

Keep checking this page for the updates as we hear them.