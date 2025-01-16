We’re back with another live transfer blog to keep you up to speed with all the latest rumours, medicals and done deals as the January window heats up.

Today we’re anticipating more news on Arsenal’s hunt for a new striker after their north London derby win on Wednesday night, while Tottenham could be about to hit panic mode in their chase for fresh additions after dropping to 13th in the table with that defeat.

The futures of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho at Man Utd are still very much a topic of debate as Dortmund ditch a move for the former and Napoli are still after the Argentine – despite Ruben Amorim’s latest comments, while Man City are closing in on a trio of signings and there’s still a slim chance Trent Alexander-Arnold could end up at Real before the January window shuts.

Keep checking this page for all the latest updates as we get them.