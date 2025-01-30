Transfer news LIVE: Ollie Watkins to Arsenal? Where next for Mathys Tel?

All the latest rumours, transfer talks, medicals, agreements and done deals in one place – follow along with Thursday’s live blog below.

We’ll be bringing you all the key news as we hear it as clubs step up their plans to adapt their squads before the transfer deadline on Monday.

Today, there could be more updates about Arsenal’s chances of signing Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa, who are also set to sell Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr.

The future of Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel remains up for grabs after some developments yesterday too, while Patrick Dorgu is due to arrive in the UK today for his Manchester United medical.

Keep checking this page for all the latest transfer news as it happens.