All the latest rumours, transfer talks, medicals, agreements and done deals in one place – follow along with Friday’s live blog below.

Although it’s the last day of January, today is not deadline day, as the window remains open until February 3. Nevertheless, things are accelerating on various fronts and there could be some big updates today.

We’ll also be hearing from some managers at their press conferences, seeing if they give any insight into potential deals.

Stick with us throughout the day for all the latest updates as they happen.