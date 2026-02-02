Transfer news LIVE: Deadline day latest on Strand Larsen, Mateta, Disasi, Jacquet and more…

Deadline day is here and we’ll be bringing you all the twists and turns as they happen in our live blog below.

9:06am: Brajan Gruda’s loan move from Brighton to RB Leipzig has now been officially confirmed by both clubs.

9:05am: There’s a late scramble for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey says, with West Ham viewed as the frontrunners but AC Milan and Fiorentina also registering interest, while Tottenham are considering their own move.

9:02am: Wolves have made a bid worth £8m for Torino striker Che Adams, according to Football Insider.

8:59am: Brighton are about to loan out Brajan Gruda to RB Leipzig, talkSPORT are reporting, in an effort to boost his gametime.

8:54am: Jhon Duran’s representatives are scrambling to secure him a move to England on Monday after a proposed switch to Lille collapsed at the final stage, TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey can reveal. Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and Leeds have all been approached.

8:47am: Celtic are set to sign Freiburg forward Junior Adamu on loan, Sky Sports reports, but the clubs are still discussing an option to buy.

8:42am: Jean-Philippe Mateta is undergoing extra medical tests in London today ahead of a proposed move from Crystal Palace to AC Milan, David Ornstein reports, with a deal already agreed between the two clubs.

8:40am: What the ‘big six’ could do on deadline day:

Arsenal: Looking at loan options to cover for Mikel Merino’s injury.

Chelsea: Offloading the likes of Tyrique George and Axel Disasi, and recalling Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg.

Liverpool: Sealing a summer deal for Jeremy Jacquet, but unlikely to make any immediate signings after a deal stalled for Lutsharel Geertruida.

Manchester City: Likely to be quiet after already signing Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo this month.

Manchester United: Unlikely to make signings but should be sending Ethan Wheatley on loan to Bradford City.

Tottenham Hotspur: Assessing striker options after another injury for Dominic Solanke, with Juventus still linked with Randal Kolo Muani. Antonin Kinsky remains linked with West Ham.

8:23am: Angel Gomes is undergoing a medical ahead of his move from Marseille to Wolves on loan for the rest of the season.

8:15am: Ricardo Pepi’s move to Fulham hangs in the balance as PSV don’t have a replacement lined up. Fulham have agreed a fee for the striker, but Fabrizio Romano says the deal is not proceeding.

8:10am: Welcome to today’s live blog. The deals we’re keeping an eye on this morning include:

Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves to Crystal Palace

Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace to AC Milan

Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes to Liverpool (for the summer)

David Datro Fofana from Chelsea to Strasbourg

Axel Disasi from Chelsea to West Ham

Tyrique George from Chelsea to Everton

Angel Gomes from Marseille to Wolves

And plenty more… Stay tuned.

